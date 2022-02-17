OnePlus Nord CE 2 Launch in India: How to watch livestream, what to expect

OnePlus is set to launch the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 today in India. The phone will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE from 2021 and will be an affordable OnePlus phone. OnePlus is also set to launch two TVs in India today alongside the new phone – The OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge.

The launch event itself is set to kick off at 7pm in India today evening, and those who want to check out the launch event live can check out the video embedded below at 7pm.

OnePlus Nord CE 2: What to expect?

The brand has officially revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come with features like a headphone port and expandable storage up to 1TB. The phone will also be available in two colours – Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror. There will be support for 65W fast charging on the phone, also found on phones like the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

OnePlus also recently revealed the design of the phone, which looks a lot like the Oppo Find X3 Pro from last year. The company said it has paid special attention to the design and the rear camera module is now a part of the back cover assembly.

A number of rumours around the phone have also been floating on the web. This suggests that the phone could come with a 6.43-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is also expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and could feature a triple camera setup on the back.

OnePlus TV Y1S, TV Y1S Edge

The two new OnePlus TVs are expected to bring a feature-packed experience at affordable prices, as they are part of the Y-series. Although not much is known about the OnePlus TVs so far, the company has said that the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge will be offering “a smarter ecosystem experience to all users, especially with other OnePlus devices.”