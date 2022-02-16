scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Must Read

OnePlus Nord CE 2 design revealed ahead of Feb 17 launch

Check out the new design of the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
February 16, 2022 9:59:19 am
OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus Nord CE 2,Here's what the OnePlus Nord CE 2 looks like. (Image Source: OnePlus)

With just one day left before the OnePlus Nord CE 2 goes official in India, the company has now officially revealed the design of the phone. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 seems to feature a new design that takes a fresh take compared to the design of the Nord 2 5G and the original Nord CE, especially at the camera module.

The new colourway here is called Bahama Blue (there’s a Gray Mirror coulourway also) and while we still have a rectangular camera module, there seems to be a new design for the camera island and its edges.

Also Read |OnePlus Nord 2 review: This year’s everyone phone

There are three cameras, likely comprising a main, ultrawide and a macro sensor, along with a flash module. Check out the image below.

The new design looks like it takes a page from the Oppo Find X3 Pro from last year, especially around the camera area. OnePlus and Oppo phones have largely had a similar design over the years, but now the inspirations look a little more obvious, which isn’t exactly a surprise after the brand’s decision to join forces with Oppo.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

OnePlus also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will support 65W SuperVOOC charging that the brand claims will provide a day’s worth of battery life in just 15 minutes of charging. The company earlier confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900.

More information on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 could pop up on the Amazon India microsite ahead of the launch event tomorrow. OnePlus is also expected to launch new smart TVs in India at the February 17 launch event.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 16: Latest News

Advertisement