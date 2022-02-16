OnePlus Nord CE 2 design revealed ahead of Feb 17 launch

With just one day left before the OnePlus Nord CE 2 goes official in India, the company has now officially revealed the design of the phone. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 seems to feature a new design that takes a fresh take compared to the design of the Nord 2 5G and the original Nord CE, especially at the camera module.

The new colourway here is called Bahama Blue (there’s a Gray Mirror coulourway also) and while we still have a rectangular camera module, there seems to be a new design for the camera island and its edges.

There are three cameras, likely comprising a main, ultrawide and a macro sensor, along with a flash module. Check out the image below.

Monday blues? Funday blues! Meet the #OnePlusNordCE2 in Bahama Blue and share your thoughts 👇 — OnePlus (@oneplus) February 14, 2022

The new design looks like it takes a page from the Oppo Find X3 Pro from last year, especially around the camera area. OnePlus and Oppo phones have largely had a similar design over the years, but now the inspirations look a little more obvious, which isn’t exactly a surprise after the brand’s decision to join forces with Oppo.

OnePlus also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will support 65W SuperVOOC charging that the brand claims will provide a day’s worth of battery life in just 15 minutes of charging. The company earlier confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900.

More information on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 could pop up on the Amazon India microsite ahead of the launch event tomorrow. OnePlus is also expected to launch new smart TVs in India at the February 17 launch event.