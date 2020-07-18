OnePlus Nord camera specifications are officially confirmed

OnePlus Nord camera specifications revealed (Image: Amazon) OnePlus Nord camera specifications revealed (Image: Amazon)

OnePlus Nord is all set to launch in India on July 21. The company will also announce its first-ever truly wireless earbuds, OnePlus Buds. There’s a lot of excitement around this OnePlus device given it is going to be affordable. This is the first time the company is bringing an ‘affordable’ smartphone after the OnePlus One. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed a lot of details including the camera specifications.

OnePlus previously confirmed that the Nord will come with four cameras at the back and two sensors on the front. Now the OnePlus Nord Imaging Director Simon Liu has confirmed the camera specifications of the smartphone. Liu took to the OnePlus forum to reveal the camera details of the Nord.

He also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will include a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP depth camera, and a fourth is a macro sensor at the back panel. On the front, the executive revealed, that the Nord will include a primary 32MP selfie camera. No details of the secondary selfie camera yet.

In the blog post, Liu noted, “Both of Nord’s front-facing cameras come with algorithms that automatically leverage the power of AI and long exposure technology to brighten up selfies and reduce noise in low light.” He also said that the front camera of the Nord will support AI Face Detection so that every selfie the phone captures is “clear and detailed, even those right at the back of a packed selfie”.

In another blog post, Shawn L, Head of Product of OnePlus Nord confirmed that the upcoming phone will feature a 90Hz refresh rate and AMOLED display.

The company previously confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM. OnePlus also revealed that the phone will be backed by a 4,115mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge fast charging support.

