OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 update with December Security Patch

The OnePlus Nord is yet to get the OxygenOS 11 update with a bump to Android 11. (Image Source: The Indian Express)

The OnePlus Nord is getting a new system update that finally brings the December Security patch to the phone. The new OxygenOS 10.5.10 update also brings a new OnePlus Store app for Indian users, among other changes. Sadly this isn’t OxygenOS 11 yet, so users waiting for Android 11 may still have to wait a little more. Nevertheless, check out all that is new with the latest system update below.

The new OnePlus Nord update has the build number 10.5.10.AC01DA in India, 10.5.10.AC01BA in Europe, and 10.5.10.AC01AA​ in other regions where the phone is available for purchase. There are three System changes in the new update.

The first is the awaited update to the Android Security Patch. With the December patch arriving just a couple of days before the month needs, the update isn’t the quickest. However, the patch does get you some extra up-to-date security. The new update also updates the GMS (Google Mobile Services) to September 2020. The GMS package is the collection of apps and APIs that help support functionality across Android phones. OnePlus also added some general bug fixes and stability improvements in the update.

Apart from these changes, the Indian build of the new update also receives the new OnePlus Store App. The app provides a singular point for all OnePlus purchases from the brand’s phones, TVs and headphones to cases, power banks and other accessories.

Remember that the latest OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.10 update will be rolled out in phases so it is possible that your device may not receive it immediately. Expect the OTA notification to pop up in the next few days, after which you can download and install the 200Mb update.