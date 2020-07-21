OnePlus Nord, Buds launch today: Here’s how to watch the AR launch event

There are two ways for you to watch the event: First is to head over and stream the event on the company’s official website and the second one is by using the OnePlus Nord AR app. (Image: MKBHD) There are two ways for you to watch the event: First is to head over and stream the event on the company’s official website and the second one is by using the OnePlus Nord AR app. (Image: MKBHD)

OnePlus is set to lunch its affordable Nord smartphone today at 7:30 PM IST. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, every company is launching its products via a pre-recorded video. OnePlus did the same during its OnePlus 8 series and its OnePlus TV 2020 series launch. However, taking a step further the company has announced that the OnePlus Nord event will be the first-ever AR smartphone launch.

The company will use Augmented Reality technologies to produce the Nord launch event. It has even sold AR launch invites on Amazon at Rs 99 each, with the help of which people can experience the new Nord in AR. The event will start at 7:30 PM IST, today.

There are two ways for you to watch the event: First is to head over and stream the event on the company’s official website (https://www.oneplus.com/global/nord/AR) and the second one is by using the OnePlus Nord AR app.

Here’s how you can stream the event on the OnePlus Nord AR app.

Apart from the OnePlus Nord, the company has also confirmed that it will be launching its first pair of truly wireless earphones, OnePlus Buds.

How to download and set up OnePlus Nord AR app

* Download the OnePlus Nord AR app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

* Install the app and open it.

* The first time you open the app, it will ask you for a bunch of permissions, provide it will all necessary permissions to help the AR features work properly.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord will feature 48MP quad rear cameras, 32MP sensor on the front

* Now follow the instructions inside of the app to create a shareable avatar. You can skip this step if you want to.

* After this an AR camera app will open that can be pointed to a flat surface to see a timer for the launch.

Apart from the OnePlus Nord, the company has also confirmed that it will be launching its first pair of truly wireless earphones, which reportedly will be called the OnePlus Buds. (Image: Amazon) Apart from the OnePlus Nord, the company has also confirmed that it will be launching its first pair of truly wireless earphones, which reportedly will be called the OnePlus Buds. (Image: Amazon)

How to watch OnePlus Nord AR launch event using OnePlus Nord AR app

* Open the OnePlus Nord AR app at 7:30 PM IST.

* Follow all of the on-screen instructions to start watching the AR launch event.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord, Buds revealed ahead of launch; here’s a closer look

* If you have the Rs 99 invite, then after the event you will be able to point the AR camera to your cardboard invite and experience the phone in AR.

Note: The company recommends that you have a good internet connection to ensure a consistent AR streaming experience.

OnePlus Nord: Design

During an interview with YouTuber Marques Brownlee, OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei showcased the design of the Nord and a few early stage prototypes. The device will sport a curved glass back with a vertically aligned quad camera setup located on the top right corner. The front features a hole punch cutout to accommodate the dual camera setup. The alert slider just like the OnePlus 8 Pro seems to be shifted to the right edge just above the power button.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord price in India leaks

OnePlus Nord: Expected specifications

It has already been confirmed that the device will sport a 90Hz AMOLED panel. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. Apart from this, during the interview with Brownlee, Pei revealed that the device will not sport an official IP rating. However, similar to earlier OnePlus smartphones it will have all the necessary seals and gaskets required to make it water-resistant.

OnePlus Nord Imaging Director, Simon Liu has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will come with a 48MP OnePlus Nord Imaging Director, Simon Liu has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will come with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor. (Image: MKBHD)

Earlier leaks have suggested that the OnePlus Nord will sport a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. The device will run OxygenOS 10 on top of Android 10. It will be backed by a 4,110mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30T.

Also Read: OnePlus will launch Nord in AR style and here is how you can witness it

OnePlus Nord Imaging Director, Simon Liu has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will come with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a fourth is a macro lens at the back. On the front, he revealed that the device will feature a 32MP primary sensor. No details of the secondary selfie sensor were provided.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd