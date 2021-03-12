OnePlus Nord Android 11 update rollout halted, here’s why

OnePlus has stopped rolling out the stable Android 11 update for OnePlus Nord. The company confirmed this in a forum post asserting that there are some bugs in the software, which needs to be fixed. The latest Android 11 update for OnePlus Nord was meant to bring the latest Android features, including Insight clock style, Always-on-Display (AOD), dark mode and more.

The brand is asserting that it will resume the rollout of the latest Android 11 update once the bugs are fixed. Those who have already installed Android 11 on their OnePlus Nord will get a separate update with the fixes, the company said.

“The update has been temporarily paused to ensure a smooth user experience, due to some bugs that have been detected. We are now trying our best to investigate and will release an updated build ASAP in the near future. Users who have installed the previous version can get the issues fixed through the later version updates. Thank you very much for your patience,” OnePlus said.

While OnePlus hasn’t revealed the list of bugs, users have complained about a few issues after installing the update. The OnePlus Nord users reported that after downloading the Android 11 update, they were witnessing increased battery drain and slow charging issues.

Some of them were facing GPS issues and features like Parallel Apps and the App Locker were also not working. Several users also reported that the phone was not functioning smoothly after installing Android 11 on OnePlus Nord.

Besides, the company has also stopped the rollout of the same update for other phones such as OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro, as per the company’s Chinese community forum.