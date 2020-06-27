OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z confirmed to launch in July: Everything we know

OnePlus Z specifications look promising: Here’s what we know so far (Image credit: Max J) OnePlus Z specifications look promising: Here’s what we know so far (Image credit: Max J)

OnePlus is going back to offering more affordable devices after its smartphones continued to escalate the price ladder ever since the first launch to a point where it no longer qualifies as a flagship killer. The brand has confirmed the existence of OnePlus Nord or OnePlus Z, which now also has a dedicated page on Amazon India with a ‘Notify Me’ option. Here is everything we know about the upcoming affordable phone from OnePlus:

OnePlus Nord/ Z: Release date and price

Numerous leaks and rumours suggest that the new OnePlus phone will be launched in July, however, a report claims that the OnePlus Nord/ Z could launch in India on July 10, 2020.

OnePlus also shared a teaser image via its new @onepluslitezthing Instagram account, which said ‘July’ in Morse code, hinting at the July launch of the new phone. Rumours suggest that the new affordable phone could be priced under Rs 25,000 in India and Pound 399 for the overseas market.

OnePlus Nord/ Z: Specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord/ Z could feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Earlier rumours suggested the phone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G processor but the recent set of rumours claim that the phone will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The OnePlus Nord/ Z is said to feature 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. However, a leaked benchmark result suggests that there will be a 12GB RAM model as well. The device is said to feature 4300mAh battery and expected to run Android 10 with OxygenOS on top.

Also read | Why OnePlus needs to get over OnePlus X failure and launch a new mid-range phone

The OnePlus Nord/ Z could feature a triple rear camera setup carrying a 64MP primary camera paired with a 16MP ultrawide-angle lens and another 2MP sensor. Some reports suggest the primary camera to be 48MP. On the front, the phone is said to feature a 32MP punch-hole camera.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd