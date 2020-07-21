OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8: Cheaper but no compromise on quality

OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8 (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan) OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8 (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Even though Nord is much affordable than most flagships from OnePlus the company hasn’t compromised a lot between the two, take for example OnePlus 8. While both OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 belong to different price points there’s not a lot that has been compromised in the Nord, especially in terms of cameras and design. Let’s compare the just launched OnePlus Nord and a couple of months old OnePlus 8.

OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8: Specifications

* The OnePlus Nord sports a slightly smaller screen when compared to the OnePlus 8. The Nord comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display while the OnePlus 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display. Interestingly both the phones include Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as back and offer a 90hz screen refresh rate.

* In terms of processing power, the Nord packs Snapdragon 700 processor while the OnePlus 8 comes with Snapdragon 800 SoC. The Nord is powered by Snapdragon 765G processor while the OnePlus 8 is powered by Snapdragon 865 processor, the latest flagship from Qualcomm right now. In terms of software both the phones run OxygenOS software based on Android 10.

* Despite the affordable pricing the OnePlus Nord comes with the same primary rear camera as the OnePlus 8 — 48MP Sony IMX586. The Nord includes three more sensors including 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens. In comparison, OnePlus 8 incorporates three in total. The phone packs 48MP primary sensor at the back coupled with 16MP lens + 2MP camera.

* On the front too the Nord packs more cameras. The OnePlus Nord includes 32MP + 8MP sensor on the front inside punch-hole design. The OnePlus 8 includes a 16MP sensor for selfies.

* Similar to OnePlus 8, Nord also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and also face unlock support.

* The OnePlus Nord includes a 4115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T in the box. In comparison, the OnePlus 8 a slightly bigger 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8: Price in India

OnePlus Nord base model packs 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 24,999. The 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage variant are priced at Rs 27,999 and 29,999 respectively in India. The smartphone comes in two colour options – Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

The OnePlus 8 comes in two variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage at Rs 44,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 49,999.

