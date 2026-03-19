OnePlus Nord 6 launch soon: Here’s what to expect from the rumoured specs

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 is likely to bring notable improvements over its predecessor, according to early reports. (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus has officially teased the Nord 6, its latest mid-range smartphone. The teaser, which was posted on social media, confirms that the upcoming device will have a much bigger battery. If you are looking to buy a new mid-range phone in the coming days, here’s a quick look at what we know about the OnePlus Nord 6 so far.

In a post on X, Indian tipster Yogesh Brar said that the OnePlus Nord 6 will be more expensive than its predecessor and that customers may have to pay anywhere between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 more for the device. If true, this will mean that the base vairant of the OnePlus Nord 6, will likely start from Rs 35,000.