OnePlus Nord 6 launch soon: Here’s what to expect from the rumoured specs

OnePlus has officially teased the Nord 6, its latest mid-range smartphone. The teaser, which was posted on social media, confirms that the upcoming device will have a much bigger battery. If you are looking to buy a new mid-range phone in the coming days, here’s a quick look at what we know about the OnePlus Nord 6 so far.
In a post on X, Indian tipster Yogesh Brar said that the OnePlus Nord 6 will be more expensive than its predecessor and that customers may have to pay anywhere between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 more for the device. If true, this will mean that the base vairant of the OnePlus Nord 6, will likely start from Rs 35,000.
Unsurprisingly, one of the main reasons behind the price hike is the ongoing memory and storage crisis caused by bulk buying of chips by AI data centres.
They claimed that the phone will come with 256GB of internal storage and two RAM configurations – 8GB and 12GB. The tipster also speculated that the company will not launch the more affordable Nord CE 6, but this may change in the coming days.
In a separate post, the tipster speculated that the device will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. And while OnePlus hasn’t said anything about the launch date, the post hints that the company might be planning to announce it on April 7.
Another known tipster – Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) also shared a screenshot of what he claims to be the OnePlus Nord 6 listed on the popular benchmark platform Geekbench.
The handset reportedly had 12GB of RAM, Android 16, and was powered by an octa-core chipset, which they claim is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, as it had a prime core.
In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 6 is said to pack in a 50MP main sensor, but there is no information about the other cameras. Rumour also has it that the phone will have a 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery that supports 80W fast charging.