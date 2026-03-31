OnePlus Nord 6 to feature massive 9,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Here is everything we know

OnePlus is all set to unveil the Nord 6 next week in April 7. The company’s upcoming mid-range device will not only feature a much faster chipset but also come with a huge battery that will easily last more than a day.
Recently, a dedicated microsite for the phone went live on Amazon, which confirms that the Nord 6 will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform. Here’s a quick look at what we know so far about the upcoming mid-range device.
OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a gaming and performance powerhouse that also powers the Poco F7.
The company says the upcoming device will have a 165 fps OLED screen, which it claims is the segment’s first phone that offers sustained performance for an hour.
OnePlus also confirmed that the display offers 1,800 nits of brightness and goes down to 2 nits for midnight scrolling. The front display is also protected by Crystal Guard Glass, which OnePlus claims is comparable to Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus+.
The back of the OnePlus Nord 6 has a squircle-shaped camera island that houses a 50MP main sensor in addition to an 8MP ultrawide shooter. You also get a 32MP selfie shooter.
In addition to IP66/68/69K dust and water resistance, the phone also comes with several AI features like Mind Space, AI Translate, AI Writer and AI Pocket Scanner. Like the OnePlus 15, the phone also comes with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box.
All of this is backed by a huge 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery that can be fully charged in just 70 minutes and supports 27W reverse wired charging.
The OnePlus Nord 6 will be available in three colourways – Holographic Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Low-Reflection Pitch Black. While the company hasn’t said anything about the price, the base variant of the phone is rumoured to be Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 more expensive. meaning it might start from Rs 35,000.