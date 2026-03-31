OnePlus Nord 6 to feature massive 9,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Here is everything we know

The OnePlus Nord 6 will be launched in India on April 7 at 7PM. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus is all set to unveil the Nord 6 next week in April 7. The company’s upcoming mid-range device will not only feature a much faster chipset but also come with a huge battery that will easily last more than a day.

Recently, a dedicated microsite for the phone went live on Amazon, which confirms that the Nord 6 will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform. Here’s a quick look at what we know so far about the upcoming mid-range device.

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a gaming and performance powerhouse that also powers the Poco F7.