OnePlus Nord 3 mentioned on company’s India website

OnePlus may soon be releasing a new device in the company’s mid-range Nord series. The new phone is not a variant of the Nord 2, but reportedly the third phone in the series, which may end up being called the OnePlus Nord 3.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) recently spotted a mention of the OnePlus Nord 3 on the official brand website earlier this week. Sharma took to Twitter to announce the same. Interestingly, the Nord 3 mention has been spotted on the Indian website first, suggesting we could see a launch in India before elsewhere.

Check out the tweet below.

OnePlus Nord 3: What we know so far

While this is what looks like the first official nod towards the OnePlus Nord 3, this is not the first time we have heard about the device. Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station previously suggested that the Nord 3 will sport the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and will also come with other upper mid-range specifications including a 6.7-inch display and 120hz refresh rate.

The phone is also expected to share some specifications with the recently launched OnePlus 10R. This includes a 50MP main camera on the back along with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is also expected to sport a 16MP front camera.

Other expected specifications include a 4,500mAh battery and support for 150W fast charging, also something we saw on the OnePlus 10R.

We wouldn’t completely rely on these specifications yet, as they seem too similar to the OnePlus 10R down to the chipset. The phone may launch with a lower-end chipset compared to the Dimensity 8100 as the Nord series is expected to be a watered-down version of the brand’s number-series. That said, other specifications like the camera setup could be similar to the one on the 10R.

Either way, with the first official mention already up on the site, and the fact that we’re getting closer to the one-year mark since the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2, more official details on the phone as well as leaks should surface soon.