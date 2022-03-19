scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 19, 2022
OnePlus Nord 3 leaks include MediaTek Dimensity 8100, 12GB RAM and more

Check out all we know about the OnePlus Nord 3 so far.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 19, 2022 12:14:26 pm
OnePlus Nord, OnePlus, Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 3,The OnePlus Nord 3 could be powered by the MediaTek DImensity 8100 chip. (Express Photo)

The OnePlus Nord 3 may be the company’s next mid-range phone. However, unlike the OnePlus Nord 2, the Nord 3 is expected to pack more high-end specifications than ever before than as per recent leaks.

New information by Weibo user Digital Chat Station suggests that the OnePlus Nord 3 could launch with specs including the MediaTek Dimensity 8100, 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Here’s everything we know about the phone.

Also Read |OnePlus Nord 2 review: This year’s everyone phone

The phone will reportedly have two storage variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, and another with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone could be powered by the Dimensity 8100 which is a 5nm octa-core SoC with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores (2.85GHz) and four A55 cores. There is also a Mali G610 GPU.

The 8100 chip is expected to offer performance not very far from that of the Dimensity 9000, which is a proper flagship chipset, expected to power phones like the OnePlus 10R.

A report by Android Central also claims that the Nord 3 could be based on the Realme GT Neo 3, which also uses the Dimensity 8100 chipset and has a 12GB RAM.

Other expected features include FHD+ resolution, a 50MP primary camera sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery. No pricing details are available as of now, and neither has OnePlus confirmed any of these specifications, so we suggest you take it with a grain of salt.

