OnePlus Nord 2T vs Poco F4 5G vs iQOO Neo 6: An in-depth comparison

The ‘under Rs 30,000’ segment in the Indian smartphone market is currently the most lively one, with a number of value-for-money options launching from multiple brands. These are phones that will offer you a great camera experience, powerful general and gaming performance, and a good viewing experience on the screen, without costing too much.

Three of the most watched phones in this segment were the OnePlus Nord 2T, the Poco F4 5G and the iQOO Neo 6. Here is a head-on comparison between the specifications of all three, to help you decided which is the best phone for you under Rs 30,000.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Poco F4 vs iQOO Neo 6: Display

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ screen, which has now become the staple screen size for the Nord series. The AMOLED display also has 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+ support and an 85.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The Poco F4 5G features a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED panel that comes with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also features 1300 nits peak brightness and 86.6 per cent screen to body ratio. The iQOO Neo 6 stands somewhere in the middle with a 6.62-inch FHD+ display. This is also an E4 AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and 1300 nits peak brightness. So both Poco and iQoo have better refresh rates to offer over the OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Poco F4 vs iQOO Neo 6: Camera

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a triple camera comprising a 50MP primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 32MP front camera.

The Poco F4 5G comes with a triple camera comprising a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, coupled with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 20MP front camera. The iQOO Neo 6 also features a triple camera with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, coupled with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP front camera.

In terms of camera, the Poco and iQoo sport similar specifications. All three phones deliver a good camera performance given the price, though low-light is where they might not be the best performers.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Poco F4 vs iQOO Neo 6: Performance

The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300, while the Poco F4 5G and the iQOO Neo 6 are powered by the Snapdragon 870 chip. On paper, the Snapdragon 870 is slightly more powerful in terms of raw power and higher clock speed. However, the Dimensity 1300 is reportedly the more battery friendly-chip of the two.

All three phones also come with up to 12GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, along with a USB 2.0 Type-C port and stereo speakers. While the Poco F4 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the OnePlus Nord 2T and the iQOO Neo 6 come with under-display fingerprint scanners. The OnePlus Nord 2T and Poco F4 5G also feature NFC, which the iQOO Neo 6 misses out on.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Poco F4 vs iQOO Neo 6: Battery, software



The OnePlus Nord 2T features a 4500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, while the Poco F4 also sports a 4500mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The iQOO Neo 6 comes with a larger 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

All three phones also come with Android 12. However, on the Nord 2T, you will find the new OxygenOS skin while the Poco F4 5G comes with MIUI 13. The iQOO Neo 6 comes with FuntouchOS 12. While MIUI is the farthest from stock, it should feel like home for users coming from a Xiaomi or Poco device. OxygenOS and FuntouchOS on the other hand have a stock-like look-and-feel with many general and customisation-related features baked in.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Poco F4 vs iQOO Neo 6: Pricing

The OnePlus Nord 2T starts at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB/128GB storage variant. The phone also comes with a 12GB/256GB variant priced at Rs 33,999.

Also Read | Consult this list of five anticipated smartphones before you buy your next phone

The Poco F4 5G is meanwhile, priced starting at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12GB/256GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 33,999. The iQOO Neo 6 also starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.