OnePlus Nord 2T leaks surface: Here’s everything we know so far

After the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in china and the OnePlus 9R in India, it seems OnePlus still has a few new launches left under its belt. The brand is reportedly now bringing back the ‘T-series’ and this time, it’s coming to the mid-range Nord series. New leaks of a OnePlus phone have surfaced on the web, and the device is expected to be called the OnePlus Nord 2T.

The smartphone is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord 2, and as per a report by Digit, will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. This Dimensity series chip is yet to officially launch though, and hence, we still don’t know what kind of a performance improvement it will offer over the Dimensity 1200 that powered the Nord 2.

While not many of the phone’s other specifications are known right now, it looks like we will see even faster charging speeds with the Nord 2T. The phone will reportedly come with 80W fast charging, likely via the same charging tech used on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which also charges at 80W.

This will be an improvement over the Warp Charge 65T that was present on the Nord 2. However, the battery is still expected to be a 4,500mAh one.

Other specifications are expected to be similar to the OnePlus Nord 2, with an FHD+ screen, a triple rear camera, a similar design and perhaps even a similar camera setup, although none of this is confirmed yet.

The OnePlus T series is usually a half-year update over an existing phone that was launched in the same year, While OnePlus hasn’t given its top flagships the T-series treatment since the OnePlus 8T, we did get a OnePlus 9RT earlier this month.

Now, it looks like we will be getting two Nord-series phones every year too with a Nord X and a Nord XT, while the Nord CE-series continues to make lower mid-range devices.