OnePlus Nord 2T leaks reveal Dimensity 1300 chip, other key details

The OnePlus Nord 2T is the next Nord-series device that the brand is planning to launch in markets like India. Bringing together the T-series and the Nord-series, the device is expected to be a minor refresh of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which launched last year.

While official information for the OnePlus Nord 2T is still not available anywhere via the brand itself, a leak from a third-party retailers has now spilled the beans on what’s inside the phone.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 3 mentioned on company’s India website

AliExpress, a website that imports Chinese goods in regions outside the country like India and the UK pushed out the store page for the Nord 2T and this revealed some key details about the phone, as per a report by Pocket Lint. Apart from specifications, the product page also offers official-looking product renders.

OnePlus Nord 2T – Expected specifications

As per the listing, the OnePlus Nord 2T will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with an AMOLED panel. This is just like the Nord 2 5G. The phone will also get 90Hz refresh rate and come with a punch-hole cutout at the top-left for the selfie camera.

Under the hood, there is reportedly a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which is an upgrade over the Dimensity 1200 that powered the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. This can be accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, although we may see another variant with a 12GB/256GB configuration as is usually observed in the Nord lineup.

For the camera, we could see a a triple camera setup on the rear comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS support along with an 8MP ultrawide and an unspecified 2MP sensor. We could see a 32MP front camera in the punch-hole cutout on the front.

Other expected features include a 4500mAh battery and support for 80W fast charging. The Nord 2 came with 65W fast charging. The Nord 2T is also expected to come with OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box with Android 12 underneath.

The listing also mentions that the price of the phone will be EUR 399 which is about Rs 32,100. This means we could expect a similar price when the phone launches in India.