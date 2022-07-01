OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India with Dimensity 1300, 80W charging

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord 2T in India. The new mid-range Nord series phone succeeds the Nord 2 5G and comes with new specifications like the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and 80W fast charging support. Here is all you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 2T including price, specifications and sale details.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2T is priced at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB variant and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB variant. The phone is also available in two colours – Grey Shadow and Jade Fog. Both variants of the phone will go on sale from July 5 on Amazon India and users will also be able to get further discount on the price with offers on ICICI Bank cards.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The FHD+ display panel is also protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset which is the direct successor to the DImensity 1200 which powered the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

The Nord 2T also comes with a triple camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide camera. There is also a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a single 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes in two variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and another with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Other features include a 4500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, stereo speakers, an under-display fingerprint scanner and NFC.