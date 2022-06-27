OnePlus Nord 2T 5G’s launch in India confirmed for July

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will launch in the Indian market in the month of July. The exact launch date has not been confirmed. The phone was recently launched globally and the new addition will expand the Nord series further, which is increasingly occupying a more important space in the overall OnePlus portfolio. The OnePlus Nord 2T will be the first addition to the main Nord number series after the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 in July 2021.

The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and will come with the 80W SuperVooc changing that debuted on the OnePlus 10 Pro. It will be coming with Oxygen OS 12. (based on Android 12) out-of-the-box).

If it comes with the same specifications as the overseas version, the phone will come with a 6.43-inch 20:9 AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The global version of the phone comes in two variants: 8GB+128GB and 256GB+12GB.

The global variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a triple camera setup that features a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor with an equivalent focal length of 24mm and optical image stabilisation. It also features an 8MP f2/2 ultrawide camera and a 2MP f/2.2 depth camera. It is capable of recording 4k video at 30fps and has HDR and panorama modes for still images. Sensors include an under-display optical fingerprint reader, an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor and a compass.

OnePlus is yet to confirm the launch date, availability and pricing of the device but it will likely come out on July 1, as per leaks. It is also not sure if the Indian version of the device will retain all the specifications of the global model.