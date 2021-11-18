OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition packs a PAC-MAN punch

What happens when two titans- one from the world of smartphone and another from the world of gaming come together? Well, they create something legendary and that is exactly what happened with the launch of OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition. After partnering with iconic names like Star Wars, McLaren, Avengers and Harry Potter to bring its consumers customised and league apart experiences, OnePlus has now partnered with Namco Bandai, the creators of the extremely popular 80’s arcade game, PAC-MAN to bring a smartphone experience which is anything but routine.

With the PAC-MAN edition of the OnePlus Nord 2, the brand has not just done some minor tweaking here and there and called it a special edition. As great as the regular Nord 2 is on its own, the new PAC-MANEdition brings an element of fun and surprise to both its exteriors and interiors. OnePlus has revamped the design and user interface of the device, making it stand out from the regular smartphone crowd in the market today.

A single glance at the phone is enough to tell you that it is a special edition of the OnePlus Nord 2. And that it draws inspiration from the legendary PAC-MAN. The back of the phone comes with a dual film layer and each layer comes with a different element of PAC-MAN, reiterating its PAC-MAN inspiration over and over. The outer layer of the back comes with a more prominent design element– there is a tiny PAC-MAN icon sitting right below the camera unit while the tiny dot-like pallets are arranged neatly all over the back. This is more than enough to take any PAC-MAN enthusiast back to those arcade days.

Then come the more fine and artful design elements that may not be as obvious to spot but add a whole new layer of PAC-MAN to the back. The inner layer of the back comes with the classic PAC-MAN maze created in phosphorescent ink that makes the pattern glow in the dark. This means the maze may not be as visible in daylight but in the dark, it will glow in the maze pattern. How utterly cool is that?

There is a OnePlus x PAC-MANbranding on the side of the camera unit and the brand has also changed the colour of the alert slider on the phone to blue. But it is not any ordinary blue but the famous Turn-to-Blue of ghosts that appear when Pac-Man eats a Power Pellet blue.

You also get the option to order a DIY, building block-style phone holder with tiny adorable ghosts and Pac-Man from the game, at no additional cost at all.

If this does not make the new OnePlus Nord 2, Pac-Man enough for you, OnePlus has also PAC-ked a truck load of PAC-MAN inspired features in the UI of the smartphone as well. The OxygenOS on the new Nord 2 comes with a blanket of PAC-MAN inspired elements and it comes forth right from the get go. Boot up the phone and you will find the phone starting up with a PAC-MAN animation which then goes and munches its name, just as it munches pallets. After the phone is all up and running, you will find a motion PAC-MAN wallpaper on your screen which enhances the whole PAC-MAN appeal of the phone. Diving further into the phone, you will see that OnePlus has changed the icons of its native apps to fit the vintage theme of the phone and has created pixelated, old school app icons for this special edition device.

OnePlus has also added a special camera filter and PAC-MAN oriented custom animations to the phone to make it even more special. There are both static and dynamic custom wallpapers that reflect the game’s journey in the OnePlus universe but you will not find all of these wallpapers sitting in your gallery. This is a PAC-MAN inspired Nord 2, which means you will have to complete challenges on the phone to unlock some of the other PAC-MAN related content. And in case you feel like playing PAC-MAN after seeing all these PAC-MAN inspired features and design elements on the phone, you can do so as the phone comes with PAC-MAN 256 preinstalled.

Along with all things PAC-MAN, the special edition device has the power and ability of the incredible OnePlus Nord 2. You get the same beautiful, tall, bezel-less 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. This is paired with the flagship-level processor– MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI that provides 65 per cent better CPU performance and 125 per cent better GPU performance as compared to the original Nord. Bundle this with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and you have yourselves a beast that is not only capable of handling your everyday needs with ease but can take on heavy duty tasks without any hiccups. The phone comes with a triple camera unit on the back with a 50 megapixel Sony IMX 766 main sensor with OIS and brings a number of AI and software touches that make it an imaging and video powerhouse. There is a 32-megapixel camera on the front for perfect selfies. All of this is backed by a massive 4,500 mAh battery which makes sure your Nord 2 stays with you throughout the day. In case you find it out of charge, OnePlus’ famous Warp Charge 65 will have your back and will take the phone from zero to full charge in half an hour. And even though it comes with a Pac-Man customised UI, the OxygenOS on the device remains as smooth and uncluttered to use as ever.

All the PAC-MAN and OnePlus Nord 2 goodness makes the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition the perfect special edition device there can be. The device has a single 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage variant retailing at Rs. 37,999 at OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in and Amazon.in. Consumers can also avail a Rs 2,000 discount. Those buying the phone using Citibank from Amazon.in can get an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000 on 3 month EMI option and a discount of Rs. 1,250 is available on 6 month EMI option. Buying the phone will get you a free Pac-Man phone stand. All you need to do is join the Red Cable Club (RCC) on your smartphone, head to “Benefit Center” on the membership page, get the voucher and redeem it to get the amazing stand absolutely free of cost. You can also get three months of free Spotify Premium membership with the membership of Red Cable Club if you buy the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MANEdition.