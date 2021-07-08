OnePlus Nord 2 to launch on July 22 in India; Here are the details

OnePlus’ next smartphone in its mid-range Nord series is set to be the OnePlus Nord 2. After numerous reports of an expected launch this month, OnePlus India’s Twitter handle has now spilled the beans on the phone’s launch date.

The phone is set to be officially unveiled on July 22 at 7:30PM IST. The phone will go on sale via Amazon and the e-commerce site has published a dedicated OnePlus Nord 2 page. The phone is set to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and will come with improvements over the original OnePlus Nord. Check out the tweet below.

July 22. 4pm 7:30pm IST Get Notified on https://t.co/zMYReE7QgL and stand a chance to win the OnePlus Nord 2 5G – https://t.co/hh6l42lFoE pic.twitter.com/PNiKJ7xmh9 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 8, 2021

OnePlus Nord 2 : Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord 2 is speculated to pack a 6.45-inch HD+ AMOLED screen with support for 90Hz. Under the hood the smartphone is speculated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB base storage. The OnePlus Nord 2 may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

As far as cameras are concerned, the device is said to feature a triple rear-facing camera set up headlined by a 50MP shooter along with 8MP and 2MP sensors. The device is expected to come with a 32MP front facing shooter for all your selfie needs.

And here comes your very first look at the #OnePlusNord2! (stunning 5K renders and 360° video) On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/E7QFLTs8f9 pic.twitter.com/BdxNecaYlh — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 28, 2021

While OnePlus has not revealed much, the teasers hint that the upcoming Nord 2 smartphone will sport minimal bezels and it could offer stereo speakers as well. The original model offered a single speaker at the bottom. The device is also expected to pack a alert slider.