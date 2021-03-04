OnePlus Nord 2 tipped to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

OnePlus Nord 2 is rumoured to launch in the second quarter of 2021. It will be a successor to the OnePlus Nord smartphone. Citing people familiar with the development, Android Central reported that the new mid-range device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. If the device launches with the same chip, then this will be the first OnePlus phone with a MediaTek chipset.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset is based on a 6nm process. It features an octa-core CPU, featuring one fast ARM Cortex-A78 core, which can clock up to 3GHz speeds. There are also three ARM Cortex-A78 cores and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency. The chipset also features a new nine-core GPU unit and the MediaTek APU 3.0.

This chip is believed to be a considerable hardware upgrade over the original OnePlus Nord, which packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The upcoming Realme X9 Pro is also tipped to launch with the same chip. OnePlus has already launched three phones in the OnePlus Nord series and the upcoming one will be the fourth model.

Apart from the OnePlus Nord 2, the company is also expected to launch the OnePlus Nord SE smartphone. It is said to feature an AMOLED display. It could come with support for 5G. The device might be available with 65W fast charging. Currently, OnePlus 8T is the only phone, which is offering a 65W charger out of the box.

The launch of the OnePlus Nord SE could take place sometime in the first quarter of 2021. Though, the company is yet to confirm the existence of the OnePlus Nord SE and OnePlus Nord 2. To recall, the original OnePlus Nord 5G smartphone was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs 24,999. Currently, it is available for Rs 29,999 via Amazon.