OnePlus Nord 2 tipped to launch in less than 5 months, no OnePlus Nord SE

OnePlus Nord 2 is said to debut within five months, as per tipster Max Jambor. He also posted on the Voice platform that the company has dropped the idea of launching the OnePlus Nord SE, which was expected to launch as a special edition of OnePlus Nord. A few months back, it was reported that OnePlus and Los Angeles-based graphic artist Joshua Vides have partnered to design a new back panel for the original OnePlus Nord phone.

Jambor reported that the phone will pack the same processor as the OnePlus Nord, but will feature a new design. The tipster is suggesting that the OnePlus Nord SE won’t see the light of the day, but it may be unveiled in the future for a OnePlus smartphone as it is just a Special Edition phone and not a new device.

“The only thing that is certain at this point is that the planned Special Edition of the original Nord will not be released,” Jambor said in a post on Voice. The reason for abandoning the launch is currently unknown. Besides, a recent report also suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2 is already in the works, and it could make its debut in the second quarter of 2021.

The upcoming mid-range OnePlus phone is said to come packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. If this happens, then this will be the first OnePlus phone to pack a MediaTek chipset. All the other devices offered by OnePlus have Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon processors. The phone is expected to feature a quad-camera setup, an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, and at least 30W fast-charging support.

If the company launches the OnePlus Nord 2, then this will be the fourth model in the company’s Nord series. The brand has already launched OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and OnePlus Nord N100 smartphones. The rest of the details regarding the upcoming OnePlus phone are unknown.