OnePlus Nord 2 tipped off to launch on July 24: Check details

OnePlus is expected to launch its next mid range smartphone; the OnePlus Nord 2 soon. According to tipster Mukul Sharma (aka @stufflistings), the brand may launch the smartphone on July 24 “provided there are no last moment changes.” The tipster says that the company will likely make the announcement in the last 10 days of this month.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is reportedly set to become the first OnePlus device in the company’s history, to not feature a Qualcomm-made chip, instead opting for the flagship level MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

The device was earlier listed in a BIS listing sporting the Dimensity 1200 along with 8GB RAM. The smartphone could also feature 12GB RAM like the original OnePlus Nord. Another tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) via 91Mobiles gives us our first look at the OnePlus Nord 2’s supposed design.

The design reveals a brushed metal finish on the back of a grey variant of the phone. On the top left is a triple camera module reminiscent of the OnePlus 9 series design language. Unlike the Nord CE, the Alert Slider is visible on the right along with the power button, while the volume rockers are still found on the left.

OnePlus Nord 2: Expected specifications, features

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to pack a 6.45-inch HD+ AMOLED screen with support for 90Hz. Under the hood the smartphone is speculated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB base storage. The OnePlus Nord 2 may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

As far as cameras are concerned, the device is said to feature a triple rear-facing camera set up headlined by a 50MP shooter along with 8MP and 2MP sensors. The device is expected to come with a 32MP front facing shooter for all your selfie needs. The company is yet to reveal the exact launch date for the device, so we will have to wait a while longer to get more information.