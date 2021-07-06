OnePlus Nord 2 to Poco F3 GT: Upcoming smartphone launching in India soon

A wide range of smartphones are set to launch in the country in the next few weeks, these include budget-level phones, mid-range all rounders as well as flagship-level gaming-oriented devices. Here’s a look at the smartphones expected to launch in July 2021.

OnePlus Nord 2

The OnePlus Nord CE was not the true successor to the original OnePlus Nord. That would be the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. The smartphone, widely expected to launch towards the end of this month, is set to be the brand’s first smartphone to run on a non-Qualcomm chipset.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200-bearing device has not been officially confirmed by OnePlus yet, but has been in enough rumours and leaks to let us know that a launch is inevitable. Other expected specifications include a 6.45-inch HD+ AMOLED screen with support for 90Hz, 4,500mAh battery, and a 50MP main camera.

Poco F3 GT

The Poco F3 GT is one of the most awaited devices this year for gamers on a budget. Expected to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, the phone is set to bring many gaming oriented features and specifications at an affordable price. These include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and two retractable shoulder keys.

Poco has teased the phone on its Twitter handle in the past and the device is expected to officially drop this month. Other expected features include a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 64MP main camera, a 5,065W battery and 67W fast charging.

Realme GT

The Realme GT was globally announced in June and the performance oriented device is expected to drop in India this month. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the phone is set to be one of the most affordable Snapdragon 888 phones in India, competing with the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro.

Other specifications include a 64MP main camera, up to 12GB RAM and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The phone also comes with stereo speakers, a 3.5mm jack, an optical fingerprint scanner and an Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Redmi 10 Series

Xiaomi Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain earlier hinted at the arrival of a new Redmi smartphone in a tweet. While Xiaomi didn’t mention the name of the upcoming phone, the teaser suggests that it will be a successor to the Redmi 9. Redmi India has also published a short video, saying “Redmi Revolution” along with the hashtag “#10on10” which gives it away.

Not a lot is known about the Redmi 10 series in terms of specifications yet. However, we expect the series to include multiple variants, which should be priced around the Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 segment.

Oppo Reno 6 Series

The Oppo Reno 6 series will include an Reno 6 5G and a Reno 6 Pro 5G. The phones are set to feature 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ screens with 90Hz refresh rate. The company has also confirmed that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

The phones are set to launch on July 14, and powered by the Dimensity 1200 chip, are expected to go up against phones like the OnePlus Nord and the Poco F3 GT.