OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition: Here’s what we know so far

OnePlus has officially revealed the Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition phone. The Nord 2 5G Pac-Man edition comes with a single storage configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Here’s all you need to know about the phone including pricing, specifications and what exactly is new with the Pac-Man edition.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Pac-Man Edition: Pricing and availability

The phone is priced at Rs 37,999, which is higher than the Rs 34,999 price tag of the regular Nord 2 12GB variant. The phone will be available for purchase in limited quantities at a later date but OnePlus is also holding a contest around the phone that will let three lucky winners get it for free along with a pair of OnePlus Buds Z. More details on the same are available on the OnePlus Forums.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Pac-Man Edition: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man edition will likely feature the same specifications as the regular Nord 2 12GB variant on the inside. This means you still have the 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and support for sRGB and P3.

More on the OnePlus Nord 2 | OnePlus Nord 2 review: This year’s everyone phone

The phone could feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset and will have 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone could feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP mono lens. Other features include a 4,500mAh battery and NFC support.

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man edition will have a “gamified” user interface. (Image Source: OnePlus) The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man edition will have a “gamified” user interface. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Pac-Man Edition: What’s new?

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man edition comes with a special colour material and finish on the back, that will let the phone‘s back glow in the dark. There’s a maze-like pattern on the back of the phone that OnePlus is yet to completely reveal.

“With the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition, we haven’t just overhauled OxygenOS’s UI and filled it with nods to PAC-MAN (although, we’ve done both of those things),” OnePlus said on its forums.

OnePlus has also “gamified” the device’s software experience and has inserted various mini games, challenges, and other hidden PAC-MAN content throughout the UI. The company also mentions that some of these elements will need to be unlocked, just like in an arcade game.