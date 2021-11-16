OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition: Everything you need to know

OnePlus recently announced a new special edition phone, something the brand has done numerous times in the past. However, this time the collaboration is with a classic arcade game that Chris Pratt’s “Starlord” character happens to be a huge fan of. The Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is now official and will soon be available in India as well.

While the competition to win a free OnePlus Nord 2: Pac-Man Edition is over, the phone will also be available to buyers at a price of Rs 37,999 soon starting tomorrow November 16, which is today. Ahead of the first sale, here’s all you need to know about the phone.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition comes with the same specifications as the top-end version of the regular Nord 2. Hence, you get a 6.43 inch Fluid AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and will have a single storage variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. You also have the same 4,500mAh battery and 65W fast wired charging support.

It has a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera. On the front is a 32MP single camera. Other features include stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual-Band WiFi and Qualcomm aptX HD support.

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition features special Pac-Man-themed packaging and software elements. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition features special Pac-Man-themed packaging and software elements. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

Special ‘Pac-Man’ themed elements

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition features a glow-in-the-dark back with a special Pac-Man-themed case to go with it when you want to protect your phone from everyday bumps. You also get new special Pac-Man Edition packaging.

Inside the phone, you have special dynamic Pac-Man wallpapers, a Pac-Man-themed charging animation, and the stock OnePlus apps get new retro icons. There are also new 8-bit style notification sounds thrown in.

Users also get Bandai Namco’s Pac-Man 256 game pre-installed on the phone and also new additions to the user interface. The “gamified” UI now includes small games, challenges, and other exclusive Pac-Man content, some of which the users will first need to unlock.