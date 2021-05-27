scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 27, 2021
OnePlus Nord 2 name revealed; will it launch in India soon?

The OnePlus Nord successor which is expected to launch soon may be called the OnePlus Nord 2. Here is everything we know.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
Updated: May 27, 2021 3:12:34 pm
OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord launch, OnePlus Nord price, OnePlus TV launch, OnePlus Nord 2 release date,OnePlus had launched the OnePlus Nord in India at a sub- Rs 25,000 price point, so we an expect the new smartphones in Nord series to start at a similar price tag ( Image source : File)

The OnePlus Nord successor may be called the OnePlus Nord 2, according to a screenshot which was revealed by Android Police. OnePlus is expected to update its Nord lineup by launching its next range of smartphones soon. The company has also posted a cryptic tweet, which could be a hint towards the same.

The ongoing OnePlus and Google Stadia Premiere Edition promotion is where the name of the next Nord series smartphone was discovered. The promotion that is running in Europe until 30 September 2021 contains a line in its FAQ section explaining which phones are eligible. The list included OnePlus Nord 2 and has since been removed, but not before Android Police spotted it and took a screenshot.

Must Read |OnePlus Nord 2 tipped to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

OnePlus has also posted a tweet, which may hint towards the launch of a new smartphone which is expected to be the Nord 2. The company’s official India Twitter account posted an image of sign language, which reads “something new is coming”. It is likely that the tweet is hinting the launch of the new Nord smartphone, though it could be a different product as well.

The smartphone is expected to launch in mid-June along with new OnePlus TV models according to various rumours. The company had launched the OnePlus Nord in India at a sub-Rs 25,000 price point, so we can expect the Nord 2 to be priced in the same range.

OnePlus is also gearing up to launch a new TV series in India. According to a report by Pricebaba and tipster Ishan Agarwal, the upcoming OnePlus U1S 4K LED TV series will come in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display size variants. The TVs will support HDR 10+, HLG and MEMC up to 60Hz and will be packed with 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, co-tuned with Dynaudio. The TVs will also feature HDMI 2.0 ports.

