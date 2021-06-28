OnePlus Nord 2 leaks reveal OnePlus 9 Series-like design, Dimensity 1200 chip

The Nord 2 is tipped to feature a coloured, rounded rectangular camera module, just like the OnePlus 9 Series devices. (Image Source: OnePlus/ Representational)

The OnePlus Nord 2, the true sequel to last year’s Nord is widely expected to be the next smartphone OnePlus is set to launch. The device is reportedly set to become the first OnePlus device in the brand’s to not feature a Qualcomm-made chip, instead opting for the flagship level MediaTek Dimensity 1200 to make the phone more affordable.

The device was earlier spotted in a BIS listing sporting the Dimensity 1200 along with 8GB RAM. The phone could also feature a 12GB RAM like the original OnePlus Nord. Now, a new leak from tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) via 91Mobiles gives us our first look at the OnePlus Nord 2’s supposed design. Check it out here.

And here comes your very first look at the #OnePlusNord2! (stunning 5K renders and 360° video) On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/E7QFLTs8f9 pic.twitter.com/BdxNecaYlh — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 28, 2021

The design reveals a brushed metal finish on the back of a grey variant of the phone. On the top left is a triple camera module reminiscent of the OnePlus 9 series design language. Unlike the Nord CE, the Alert Slider is visible on the right along with the power button, while the volume rockers are still found on the left.

The original Nord had dual front cameras, but the new Nord 2 features just a single front camera encased in a punch-hole cutout. There is still a USB Type-C port, SIM tray and the speaker grille on the bottom, but the top of the phone appears clean. Other expected specifications include a 6.43-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen, a 4,500mAh battery, a 50MP main camera sensor on the back and a 32MP front camera sensor.

Note that OnePlus has not officially confirmed the device yet, and while these specifications may look very believable, it is possible that key details change between now and the actual announcement of the device.