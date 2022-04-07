Another OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes

OnePlus launched the Nord 2 5G smartphone back in July 2021. The phone has since however, been in the news for all the wrong reasons. After multiple people reported the device exploding over the last few months, a new report has now claimed another blasted Nord 2 unit.

As per Twitter user Lakshay Verma (@lakshayvrm), the OnePlus Nord 2 unit his brother owned exploded in the victim’s hand while he was on a phone call. This reportedly left metal fragments lodged in the victim’s palm and face.

In a now deleted tweet, Lakshay also confirmed that the brothers went to the OnePlus service center in Connaught Place, New Delhi to seek resolution. The service center reportedly asked the victim to wait for two to three days following which they called to collect the burnt device, and said they couldn’t do anything about it.

Pictures of the affected phone (which were part of a tweet that was later deleted) after the explosion, revealed a device that had been damaged beyond repair. The explosion itself appeared to have taken place around the left edge of the phone, something observed on the previously exploded Nord 2 units as well.

The incident is the latest in about half-a-dozen blast cases observed with OnePlus Nord 2 users since the phone’s launch. indianexpress.com has reached out to OnePlus for a statement on the same. We will update when the company issues a statement.

“We take such incidents seriously. Our team has already reached out to the user and we are in the process of collecting the details to investigate this further,” OnePlus had said in a previous statement in November last year when a similar incident with the Nord 2 had surfaced.