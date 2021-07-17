scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 17, 2021
OnePlus Nord 2 design revealed: Everything to know before July 22 launch

The company has now posted a teaser of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 5G smartphone, which gives us an insight into the smartphone's design.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
Updated: July 17, 2021 2:47:21 pm
OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 design, OnePlus Nord 2 launch date, OnePlus Nord 2 release, OnePlus Nord 2 price, OnePlus Nord 2 specs,The OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been confirmed to have a primary 50MP Sony IMX7666 camera with OIS (Image source : OnePlus)

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone on July 22. The company has now posted a teaser of the 5G smartphone which gives us an insight into the smartphone’s design. Here is everything you should know about the upcoming OnePlus phone before the launch.

The image which has been posted by the company shows the rear side of the OnePlus Nord 2, which looks to be similar to the OnePlus 9 and the original OnePlus Nord. The device has a OnePlus logo, and a triple rear camera located at the top-left corner.

The brand has already confirmed that the new phone will have a 50MP Sony IMX7666 primary camera with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Other cameras may include an 8MP shooter and a 2MP sensor. The device is also expected to come with a 32MP front-facing shooter for all of your selfie and video calling needs.

The official image doesn’t show us the smartphone’s front side. The leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a punch-hole display. OnePlus has also confirmed the device will offer a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED panel which will be HDR10+ certified. The company has not revealed the resolution, though, it will most likely pack an FHD+ screen.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is confirmed to be powered by a custom-developed Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. The smartphone will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3. OnePlus has also promised two major Android updates and three years of security updates for the Nord 2 5G.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2 will come in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is expected to be priced at Rs 31,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model may cost Rs 34,999.

