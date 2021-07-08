OnePlus Nord 2 confirmed to launch in India soon: Here’s what we know so far

The OnePlus Nord 2 is all set to launch in India soon. Amazon has published a dedicated OnePlus Nord 2 page, which not only confirms the launch, but also the processor it will offer. The successor to the OnePlus Nord will be powered by a customised MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset.

With this mid-range phone, the company is promising that users will get a fast and fluid experience. In a blog post, OnePlus asserted that the chip will help offer an improved photography experience, enhanced display and lower response times during gaming.

While OnePlus didn’t reveal any other features, the teasers hinted that the upcoming Nord 2 smartphone will sport minimal bezels and it could offer stereo speakers as well. The original model offered a single speaker at the bottom. It has an alert slider too, just like other OnePlus devices. It is currently unknown whether the device will have a headphone jack.

The leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2 will arrive with a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and full HD+ resolution. There is a big 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging. OnePlus will likely ship a 30W fast charger along with the phone.

In terms of optics, we could see a triple camera setup at the back of the handset. The new mid-range OnePlus phone could pack a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. It might be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a depth sensor. On the front, there could be a 32MP selfie camera. The rest of the details are unknown.

While the company hasn’t yet revealed the exact launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2, the rumours suggest that the device will make its debut on July 22. This could be true as Amazon has already published the teasers and the company usually starts teasing its new product weeks before the launch. The latest OnePlus Nord will likely be available in India through Amazon.