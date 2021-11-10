OnePlus Nord 2 allegedly explodes again, company ‘investigating’ incident

A user has reported that his OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone exploded and caused significant burns. The explosion was reported on Twitter by user Suhit Sharma (@suhitrulz) on November 3, a day before Diwali.

“Never expected this from you #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product have done. Please be prepared for the consequences. Stop playing with peoples life. Because of you that boy is suffering contact asap,” (sic) the user said on Twitter, sharing multiple photos of the now burnt OnePlus Nord 2 unit as well as the injuries the incident apparently caused.

Check out the tweet below.

@OnePlus_IN is in constant touch with us and R&D team is working on the case we are Co-operating with them to get this resolved asap — Suhit Sharma (@suhitrulz) November 8, 2021

OnePlus responded to the tweet on the same day asking the user to connect with the brand on DM so it can look into the matter.

After another user, Kad mate (@Kite1973205Mate) commented on the post asking the brand to “figure out” why its units are getting exploded. OnePlus responded by saying that a team is in the process of collecting further details and investigating the story.

Hey Kad! We take such incidents seriously. Our team has already reached out to the user and we are in the process of collecting the details to investigate this further. https://t.co/Y6rHuMwu8J — OnePlus Support (@OnePlus_Support) November 8, 2021

Multiple OnePlus Nord 2 incidents since launch

Since the OnePlus Nord 2 launched back in July 2021, the phone has had three major incidents that gained traction on Twitter, all of which happen to be cases of explosion. Other than the most recent one, there has been another case where the phone had exploded in the gown pocket of a Delhi-based lawyer as well as another where the phone’s charger allegedly exploded.

Gaurav Gulati (@Adv_Gulati1), the Delhi-based lawyer, was later even sent a legal notice by the company demanding the user to “cease and desist” from making or publishing “any such defamatory videos or derogatory statements” against the company. The notice also asked the user to remove his earlier tweets.

सत्य परेशान हो सकता है लेकिन पराजित नहीं….

@barcouncilindia @OnePlus_IN @OnePlus_Support

So I have recieved this legal notice for raising my voice for whatever i have gone through after my mobile blast incident. So this is the price i have to pay for being the whistleblower. pic.twitter.com/6hOxTMi6Vw — GAURAV GULATI (@Adv_Gulati1) September 18, 2021

The other incident was reported by Nord 2 user Jimmy Jose (@TheGlitchhhh) from Bengaluru, India on September 26. “My OnePlus Nord 2 warp charger blasted with a huge sound and it blew up the socket. Luckily I’m alive to make this tweet,” the user said in a tweet. Check it out below.

I wanted to get this to your immediate attention. My OnePlus Nord 2 warp charger blasted with a huge sound and it blew up the socket. Luckily I’m alive to make this tweet. The Nord 2 is working. but this is scary af. I’m still in shock😐@OnePlus_IN @oneplus @OnePlus_Support pic.twitter.com/K3fXCyGzNp — Jimmy Jose (@TheGlitchhhh) September 25, 2021

Smartphone explosions are not as uncommon as you’d think and there have been cases of phones from other brands exploding as well over the past few years. However, it is unlikely to see the same model receive flak multiple times for incidents like this.

The infamous Samsung Galaxy Note 7 had multiple cases of overheating, catching fire, and explosions from around the world. This was later revealed by the South Korean brand to be a manufacturing defect that caused the phones’ batteries to overheat and catch fire. The company also issued a recall of 2.5 million devices and the Note 7 was cancelled.

We have reached out to OnePlus for a statement on the same and will update when company responds.