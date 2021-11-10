scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
OnePlus Nord 2 allegedly explodes again, company ‘investigating’ incident

The user reporting a blasted OnePlus Nord 2 is the latest in a line of other users who have allegedly had similar incidents with their device.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
November 10, 2021 3:19:22 pm
OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 explosion, nord 2 explosion,Check out all we know so far about the exploding OnePlus Nord units. (Image Source: Twitter)

A user has reported that his OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone exploded and caused significant burns. The explosion was reported on Twitter by user Suhit Sharma (@suhitrulz) on November 3, a day before Diwali.

“Never expected this from you #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product have done. Please be prepared for the consequences. Stop playing with peoples life. Because of you that boy is suffering contact asap,” (sic) the user said on Twitter, sharing multiple photos of the now burnt OnePlus Nord 2 unit as well as the injuries the incident apparently caused.

Check out the tweet below.

OnePlus responded to the tweet on the same day asking the user to connect with the brand on DM so it can look into the matter.

After another user, Kad mate (@Kite1973205Mate) commented on the post asking the brand to “figure out” why its units are getting exploded. OnePlus responded by saying that a team is in the process of collecting further details and investigating the story.

Multiple OnePlus Nord 2 incidents since launch

Since the OnePlus Nord 2 launched back in July 2021, the phone has had three major incidents that gained traction on Twitter, all of which happen to be cases of explosion. Other than the most recent one, there has been another case where the phone had exploded in the gown pocket of a Delhi-based lawyer as well as another where the phone’s charger allegedly exploded.

Also Read |OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition: Everything we know so far

Gaurav Gulati (@Adv_Gulati1), the Delhi-based lawyer, was later even sent a legal notice by the company demanding the user to “cease and desist” from making or publishing “any such defamatory videos or derogatory statements” against the company. The notice also asked the user to remove his earlier tweets.

The other incident was reported by Nord 2 user Jimmy Jose (@TheGlitchhhh) from Bengaluru, India on September 26. “My OnePlus Nord 2 warp charger blasted with a huge sound and it blew up the socket. Luckily I’m alive to make this tweet,” the user said in a tweet. Check it out below.

Smartphone explosions are not as uncommon as you’d think and there have been cases of phones from other brands exploding as well over the past few years. However, it is unlikely to see the same model receive flak multiple times for incidents like this.

The infamous Samsung Galaxy Note 7 had multiple cases of overheating, catching fire, and explosions from around the world. This was later revealed by the South Korean brand to be a manufacturing defect that caused the phones’ batteries to overheat and catch fire. The company also issued a recall of 2.5 million devices and the Note 7 was cancelled.

We have reached out to OnePlus for a statement on the same and will update when company responds.

