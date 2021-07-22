OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro launched in India; Check price, features

Here's all you need to know about the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus today launched the OnePlus Nord 2 in India, its successor to the original OnePlus Nord that launched in 2020, and the third Nord-series phone to be made available in India. The new device comes with a few improvements over the older Nord, including a more powerful chipset, a bigger battery and faster charging. Here is all you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and support for sRGB and P3. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset and will be available in three variants, either 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM. The 6GB and 8GB variants of the phone will come with 128GB storage and the 12GB RAM variant will feature 256GB storage. The phone also comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging.

Coming to the camera, the phone features a triple camera layout on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP mono lens. The setup is also capable of recording 4K video at up to 30fps and 1080p video at up to 60fps. On the front is a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera with support for up to 1080p video at 30fps. Other features of the phone include Dual stereo speakers, no expandable storage support, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus also announced the OnePlus Buds Pro today. The OnePlus Buds Pro will come with silicone tips and adaptive noise cancellation features. The new design on the buds also include shorter stems. The smart adaptive noise cancellation is capable of reducing noise around users by up to 40 decibels. The buds also come with three microphones on each earbud for better noise capturing during calls.

The buds also come with better Zen Mode integration and an Audio ID profiling feature that will tune the listening experience according to a user’s preference. The earbuds also get 7 hours per charge without ANC and 5 hours with ANC. Warp Charging support also means you can get 10 hours of battery life including the buds and case, in 10 minutes. Other features include 94ms low latency, Bluetooth 5.2, and HeyMelody app support for non-OnePlus phones.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 starts at Rs 27,999 for the 6/128GB variant. The phone will be available online via Amazon and OnePlus Store and also in leading offline channels. Early access sales and open sales will begin on July 26 and 28 respectively. The phone will be available in three colours – Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and Green Wood.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Buds Pro have not been specified a price yet and we will be updating this space soon with the information when it is available. The Buds Pro will be available in Matte Black and Glossy White colour variants.