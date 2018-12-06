OnePlus’ 5G smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

OnePlus’ next flagship phone will be a 5G-ready smartphone powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Qualcomm showcased its new processor at its annual Snapdragon technology summit in Hawaii.

Advertising

Samsung had already announced plans to launch its first 5G-ready phone in 2019 in partnership with Verizon, and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 as well. It will likely be the Galaxy S10 Plus variant.

According to an official release from OnePlus, it will partner with EE carrier network to launch the 5G smartphone in UK in 2019. In the past, OnePlus has indicated that the next flagship phone from the company will have 5G support, however, this will be an entirely new series and not the OnePlus 7.

“OnePlus only makes flagship smartphones, and we believe that the Snapdragon 855 is the best and only choice. We are thrilled by its powerful performance and 5G capabilities. OnePlus will continue to bring its users the best technology and the best user experience possible,” Pete Lau, OnePlus said in a press statement.

Advertising

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor is a 7nm design chipset, which is the same fabrication process as the Apple 12 Bionic chipset and Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor. The new 855 chipset also comes with a more powerful AI-engine and an ISP which is ready for computational photography. The latter is something we have seen Google and Apple employ on their devices.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 will have 5G support thanks to the Snapdragon X50 modem. OnePlus and Samsung won’t be the only players showing off 5G-ready phones next year. Players like Xiaomi with its Mi Mix 3, Oppo, Vivo are also expected to launch 5G phones in 2019.

Reports have also said that Apple will not launch a 5G phone in 2019, but instead introduce one in 2020. Apple is believed to be relying on Intel for its 5G modem in light of the ongoing battle with Qualcomm.