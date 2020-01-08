This new OnePlus feature optimizes charging while you’re asleep: What’s it, how it works

OnePlus optimized charging is now available for users. OnePlus optimized charging is now available for users.

One of the best features of any OnePlus phone is the Dash charger, which was introduced with the OnePlus 3 in 2016. The company has been working on several battery enhancement features for its phones for the past few years. With the same aim in mind, OnePlus recently introduced features like Warp 30T flash charging support, temperature control, and also a feature of playing while charging. In line with the same, on Wednesday, OnePlus brings a brand new feature called “Optimized Charging”.

OnePlus explains that the Optimized Charging feature is designed to defer the battery drain rate optimally without affecting the user experience. The company explains that the Optimized Charging feature when turned on will charge the battery up to 80 per cent initially and suspend temporarily by using a “user sleep cycle detection” function. The charging will resume again 100 minutes before the user’s daily wake up time, first alarm or first event to 100 per cent level.

This means the phone’s charge will stay at around 80 per cent for most of the night, even when it is connected to the charger the whole time. The company says, “the OnePlus will then finish charging and should hit 100 per cent just as you take it off the charger to get on with your day. After a few weeks, it will learn that you consistently wake up and take your OnePlus off charge at 8 AM, for example.”

How to enable Optimized Charging

The Optimized Charging feature will not work automatically. For it to work, the OnePlus phone user will need to enable it by heading it to the Settings menu. Here’s how to enable the feature using your OnePlus phone:

Users will first need to head to the Setting menu on their OnePlus phone and click on the Battery option out there.

Then the Optimized Charging option needs to be enabled. OnePlus explains that this feature will learn user’s daily routine and collect relevant data (which is stored on-device only).

Other things to know

OnePlus explains that when Optimized Charging is on “active” mode users can see that on the battery icon while a muted notification will be displayed in the drop-down menu to help users understand this state and to provide a toggle to end this state (resume charging). Users who want their phone to charge to 100 per cent immediately can simply disable the Optimized Charging feature by tapping the “Continue Charging” button in the drop-down menu.

Talking about the future of charging experience, the company says it will “continue to improve OnePlus’ in-depth sleep detection capability in unconventional sleep times, such as staying up late on weekends, recognition when changing time zones, etc. We hope to optimize your charging experience on and on.”

