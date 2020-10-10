OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 could launch on October 26: Report

(Representation image)

Over the years, the prices of OnePlus’ flagship have increased trying to keep up with the competition and adding new features to keep their base of customers intact. In doing so, they moved away from the mid-range products, a segment where they sorted out. OnePlus Nord’s launch earlier this year helped them get back in the mid-range segment as the price divide between these devices and the flagship ones continues to increase. Now, OnePlus is reportedly entering the budget segment with two new devices, the N10 and N100 expected to be released later this month.

According to the details, leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, the two devices can be announced on October 26 at 5:30 PM IST, 12 days after the launch of OnePlus 8T. These can be Nord-branded phones or one of them can be the long-rumoured OnePlus Clover.

According to AndroidCentral’s report, the N10 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor instead of the 765G used in OnePlus Nord. It will sport a 6.5-inch display with 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate which means that it will also be pitched to the gaming audience. It is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the back, it may feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera.

The price of the phone is expected to be under $400 which translates to Rs 29,184 as of today. However, given that OnePlus Nord’s starting price is Rs 24,999 in India the N10 is expected to be priced lower.

The report also suggests that the entry-level device N10 or OnePlus Clover will be powered by Snapdragon 460 processor. The device will be backed by a 6,000 mAh battery, the biggest on any OnePlus phone since the launch of OnePlus One. It will have a 6.52-inch display with a 720p resolution. It is expected to be priced below $200 (Rs 14,592) and even lower in India as there are plenty budget phones available from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, Samsung etc.

