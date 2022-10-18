scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

OnePlus 11 series could drop ‘Pro’ moniker: What it means for the series

According to two known tipsters, the company might drop the Pro suffix and rename the OnePlus 11 Pro to OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 10 ProThe OnePlus 11 series might feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. (Express Photo)

Ever since the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro back in 2019, the company has been using the ‘Pro’ moniker for its top-end flagship device. The Pro phones would usually feature the same chipset as the non-Pro, but with better specifications in other key areas. These include a display with a higher resolution, a larger curved screen, or more camera sensors. While the trend has continued for three years no, it seems OnePlus may have already launched its last ‘Pro’ with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

According to a recent report from known tipster Max Jambor, the much rumoured OnePlus 11 Pro might be just called ‘OnePlus 11’. He went on to add that the device will have the same specifications are the Pro model but the company will skip the ‘Pro’ suffix, at least in the first quarter of 2023.

Last month, speculations suggested that the company was working on the OnePlus 11 Pro, which might mark the return of the alert slider and come with a redesigned camera and Hasselblad branding, which has been missing on recent OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10T.

Another known tipster Steve H. McFly (@Onleaks) also corroborated on the name change. A previous leak from the tipster last month also hinted at the presence of a 120Hz AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Also Read |OnePlus 11R specs leaked online: Here’s what we know so far

Also, it will reportedly offer up to 16GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. Rumour also has it that the phone will sport a rear triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor backed by a 48MP lens and a 32MP camera.

But since nothing is official at the moment, we advise you to take this information with a grain of salt, since OnePlus might change things in the coming months.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 01:38:38 pm
