OnePlus working on a foldable phone? CEO Pete Lau shares a teaser

August 15, 2022 4:11:10 pm
It looks like this month is all about foldable smartphones. After Xiaomi, Samsung, and Motorola launched their latest foldable device, it looks like OnePlus wants to jump on the bandwagon.
The company co-founder Pete Lau recently shared two pictures on the social media platform Twitter with text that reads ‘What do you think this is?’, suggesting that the BBK Electronics-owned company might be working on a foldable phone.
What do you think this is? 😉 pic.twitter.com/vrT2pzQ7jX
— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) August 12, 2022
While OnePlus hasn’t revealed if they plan to launch a foldable phone, the tweet hints that the company might be planning to enter the foldable market. The image Lau shared show a hinge, which will likely be used for a foldable screen. If this turns out to be true, they might be able to easily develop a foldable phone thanks to Oppo’s R&D experience. Oppo already has the Find N– which is a foldable phone. Looking at the size of the hinges, some say that the rumoured device will unfold like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4.
Subscriber Only Stories
Meanwhile, Samsung is betting big on the future of foldable phones and saying that the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold might outgrow the Galaxy S series by 2025. For a brand like OnePlus establishing its foothold in the foldables market and competing with the South Korean smartphone manufacturer might not be easy given Samsung had a bit of a head start right now.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address
When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Latest News
CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card 2022 Released: Check how to download
Tricolour reflects aspiration of people: Tripura CM Saha at I-Day programme
The RSS didn’t contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle’s legacy
Punjab: Body of woman swept away by flash flood in Mohali district recovered, husband missing
On India’s 75th Independence Day, let’s make healthier and better food choices
For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan
Underperforming players, faulty recruitment, loathed ownership: Erik Ten Hag discovers Manchester United mess
Karan Johar pens beautiful birthday note for Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji: ‘Feel protective about you as much as I do for my twins’
On I-Day, Adityanath says will continue to provide honest and sensitive govt
I-Day: Punjab CM promises to open more medical colleges, schools to prevent immigration of state’s youths
India@75: She was India’s first test test-tube baby. Kanupriya Agarwal, 45, now champions IVF
Ian Chappell retires from commentary after 45 years