scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

OnePlus working on a foldable phone? CEO Pete Lau shares a teaser

OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau shared a tweet that shows two hinges, suggesting that a foldable device might be under development.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 4:11:10 pm
OnePlus-10TOnePlus can take advantage of Oppo's R&D. (Image Source: OnePlus)

It looks like this month is all about foldable smartphones. After Xiaomi, Samsung, and Motorola launched their latest foldable device, it looks like OnePlus wants to jump on the bandwagon.

The company co-founder Pete Lau recently shared two pictures on the social media platform Twitter with text that reads ‘What do you think this is?’, suggesting that the BBK Electronics-owned company might be working on a foldable phone.

While OnePlus hasn’t revealed if they plan to launch a foldable phone, the tweet hints that the company might be planning to enter the foldable market.  The image Lau shared show a hinge, which will likely be used for a foldable screen. If this turns out to be true, they might be able to easily develop a foldable phone thanks to Oppo’s R&D experience. Oppo already has the Find N– which is a foldable phone. Looking at the size of the hinges, some say that the rumoured device will unfold like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Also Read |Oppo working Find N Fold and Find N Flip foldable smartphones, suggests leak

Meanwhile, Samsung is betting big on the future of foldable phones and saying that the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold might outgrow the Galaxy S series by 2025. For a brand like OnePlus establishing its foothold in the foldables market and competing with the South Korean smartphone manufacturer might not be easy given Samsung had a bit of a head start right now.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 04:11:10 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

3

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

4

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

5

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Featured Stories

The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom ...
The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom ...
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Amid Bihar game of thrones, the aam aadmi speaks: let's talk jobs, price ...
Amid Bihar game of thrones, the aam aadmi speaks: let's talk jobs, price ...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs

75th Independence Day: India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement