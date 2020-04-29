A cheaper ‘OnePlus Z’ may launch soon to take on iPhone SE

OnePlus has long rumoured to be working on a mid-range smartphone, known as OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite. (Image credit: Max J/Twitter) OnePlus has long rumoured to be working on a mid-range smartphone, known as OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite. (Image credit: Max J/Twitter)

OnePlus could be planning to launch a new, cheaper Android smartphone in the coming weeks. The mid-range device, dubbed OnePlus Z, will help the Shenzen-based brand to compete against Apple’s iPhone SE and Google’s forthcoming Pixel 4a. The smartphone will reportedly launch in July, as per tipster Max J.

The phone — OnePlus Z – had been rumoured to launch alongside the OnePlus 8 series in April, but did not appear. Now latest rumours suggest OnePlus plans to launch the smartphone in the coming days.

According to rumours, the handset might come with a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, an under-screen fingerprint scanner, a MediaTek processor with 5G support, and long battery life. The OnePlus Z will be a different looking smartphone compared to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus is yet confirm the existence of OnePlus Z.

While OnePlus has done exceptionally well in the premium segment, the brand’s presence in the mid-range market is negligible. A mid-range OnePlus Z could appeal to those consumers who don’t want to spend Rs 41,999 on the OnePlus 8.

But this strategy isn’t new for OnePlus. The OnePlus X was released in 2015 and was priced at $250. For the first time, OnePlus tried to launch a flagship-like smartphone at a mid-range price. Unfortunately, the device wasn’t a commercial success and the company had to stop selling the phone in a few months after the launch.

Given Apple already sells an iPhone SE for $399 and the Pixel 4a will launch soon, OnePlus badly needs a mid-range smartphone that can compete against the competition. The OnePlus Z could fare well in Europe, where OnePlus is struggling.

