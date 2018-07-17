OnePlus likely to replace Dash Charge with Warp Charge: Report

According to a report from Dutch website MobielKopen, OnePlus has filed an application to trademark ‘Warp Charge’ at the EUIPO (Image Source: EUIPO) According to a report from Dutch website MobielKopen, OnePlus has filed an application to trademark ‘Warp Charge’ at the EUIPO (Image Source: EUIPO)

OnePlus might likely rebrand its Dash Charge and trademark it as Warp Charge. According to a report from Dutch website MobielKopen, OnePlus has filed an application to trademark ‘Warp Charge’ at the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office).

The EUIPO filing cites that the name would be used for “data cables; power adapters; cell phone battery chargers; electrical adapters; batteries, electric; chargers for electric batteries; wireless chargers.” The filing, however, doesn’t reveal any specific detail regarding power.

The application for ‘Warp Charge’ trademark by OnePlus is currently marked as “under examination” by the authorities. The Chinese smartphone brand is expected to make an official announcement once the application is accepted.

Apparently, OnePlus filed a ‘Dash Charge trademark’ in the US and EU in 2016, as per reports. The EU, however, rejected the application in March this year, as two companies ‘seemingly’ challenged it. As per an XDA Developers report, Wireless audio company Bragi, and Amazon had contested for the Dash Charge trademark in EU.

Bragi calls one of its earphones as ‘The Dash Pro,’ while Amazon has a trademark for ‘Dash Replenishment.’ Amazon ‘Dash Replenishment’ is an API for connected device that is meant to order items from the site automatically. XDA Developers further cites that the OxygenOS Open Betas around the time of OnePlus 6 launch replaced the term Dash Charge with ‘charging rapidly.’ However, the Dash Charge moniker is still there in the OnePlus India site.

OnePlus in-house fast charging technology, Dash Charge was introduced in the year 2016 with the launch of OnePlus 3. At present, the Dash Charge adapter charge at 20W and charge up OnePlus device up to 50 per cent in nearly half an hour.

