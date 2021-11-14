OnePlus launches a A-Maze-ing Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition

It takes a special, never settling brand to take what is already a great everyday smartphone and make it even more a-maze-ing with an iconic collaboration. While such moves are otherwise quite rare in the smartphone industry, there is a brand which has made it pretty much a routine to bundle its already popular, power-packed smartphones with collaborations that make the smartphone untouchable by the competition. If you have not guessed it yet, that brand is OnePlus.

OnePlus has a history of partnering with legendary brands that add another dimension to your basic smartphone experience. And this time around it has launched another limited edition smartphone which makes what many thought was already a great device even more impressive. OnePlus has now launched a Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition– combining an extraordinary smartphone with one of the most celebrated names in gaming, PAC-MAN. The ghost-dodging, pellet-munching character game from the eighties arcades rightly has a massive fanbase and now OnePlus is bringing a PAC-MAN based phone for all the PAC-MAN and gaming fans out there.

As this limited edition smartphone comes from OnePlus, one can be sure that it is more than just frills and flounce. When OnePlus brings another brand onboard it makes sure that the special edition smartphone reflects that partnership deeply, and that is exactly what the brand has done with the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition, making this the first OnePlus phone to come with a gemefied smartphone experience, extending well beyond just a name and a few design touches.

OnePlus has taken the brilliant Nord 2 and made it way more interesting and fun with this collaboration. This is seen in the design language of the device itself. You get the PAC-MAN touch on the Nord 2 in every single design layer- colour, finish and material. The “wow” design element on the phone is its glow-in-the-dark back. Yes, you heard it right, this limited edition Nord 2 comes with a back that glows in the dark. The back cover has a dual film design with phosphorescent ink on the innermost film which makes it glow in dim light conditions. But it is not just some random design element. The pattern on the back is the legendary PAC-MAN maze that any PAC-MAN lover can easily recognise even from a distance.

That is not all. OnePlus has added considerable PAC-MAN touches in the UI of the smartphone as well. The famous clean, simple Oxygen OS now comes with challenges and games inserted in it and a lot of exclusive PAC-MAN content, some of which is hidden and has to be unlocked on the new limited edition Nord 2.

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition also brings some impressive hardware numbers on board. The special edition device will be backed by whopping 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage which makes it on par with the best of the best in the business, The phone is powered by the flagship level MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, a tall, beautiful 6.43 inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50 megapixel Sony IMX 766 main sensor with OIS ( the same as on the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9), an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and 2 megapixel monochrome sensor, 5G connectiviity that makes it future-ready, and a massive 4,500 mAh battery that can not only last you a day of heavy usage but can also get charged completely in half and hour with OnePlus’ legendary Warp Charge 65 technology (there is a 65 W charger in the box).

All of this for the price of Rs. 37,999.

