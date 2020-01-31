OnePlus joins Wireless Power Consortium: Will OnePlus 8 Pro feature wireless charging?

Wireless charging could be supported on the top-end OnePlus 8 Pro variant only. (Screenshot: Wireless Power Consortium website) Wireless charging could be supported on the top-end OnePlus 8 Pro variant only. (Screenshot: Wireless Power Consortium website)

OnePlus has joined the Wireless Power Consortium ahead of OnePlus 8 launch, giving all the more reasons to believe that its next flagship could finally support wireless charging after all. The listing was first spotted by MobileScout. For those unaware, the Wireless Power Consortium is a group of manufacturers, across industries, who are all backing the Qi standard for wireless charging. Apple joined the group in 2017 before the iPhone 8 series launched.

Most premium smartphones on the market including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, LG V30, and more come with support for Qi wireless charging. However, in the case of OnePlus, the company has shied away from this technology as it feels that wireless charging cannot quickly charge a smartphone without heating up.

But it has also said in the past that the company is working on a proprietary wireless charging technology, which will stand to its standards. Looks like OnePlus might be finally ready with this technology, which makes a lot of sense right now, especially with a ‘Pro’ variant coming for OnePlus 8, which will likely compete in the higher-end Android segment. Interestingly, OnePlus’ wireless charging could also support fast charge, a first in the industry, but we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

OnePlus is said to launch three new smartphones in 2020 – OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. However, wireless charging could be supported on the top-end OnePlus 8 Pro variant only, a leak by tipster Max J has suggested. Another highlight feature of OnePlus 8 Pro could be a high 120Hz refresh rate display that is supposed to help with smoother animations and faster graphics.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd