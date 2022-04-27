OnePlus is set to deliver “More Power to You” and you can watch it live!

A new set of OnePlus products is all set to make their debut in the Indian tech space. The Never Settling brand will host a special event called, “More Power to You” where it will unveil not just one or two, but three new products. As the name suggests, the event will be all about giving more power to the consumer. OnePlus has always delivered high-end specs at competitive prices. The brand has not only successfully disrupted the market time and again but has also made technology, which was otherwise only available to a certain segment, much more accessible to the masses.

All the three products being launched at the event – the OnePlus 10R 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds are expected to follow the same strategy, delivering great performance and terrific specs at prices that will not burn a hole in the consumer’s pocket. Now, if that is not giving more power to the consumer, we do not know what is.

While not much has been disclosed about the devices yet, OnePlus has been building up curiosity by dropping some significant details about the three products that will be launched at the “More Power to You” event.

The event will see OnePlus add a new device to its R series of devices which it launched last year. OnePlus has given consumers a glimpse of what the OnePlus 10R 5G looks like and judging by those glimpses, it seems like the phone is going to be one of the most standout and distinct looking smartphones that the Indian tech scene has seen for a while. It will come with a dual tone frosted glass back. A part of the back will be plain while the other will have a slightly striped texture. The phone will also have a camera unit with a very striking camera arrangement. This distinct back will be paired with flat sides and a tall display, all of which point to one very classy looking device.

OnePlus has also revealed a handful of details about the specs of the OnePlus 10R 5G, opening a small window into the insides of the phone, showing just how powerful it will be. The brand has pretty much been the pioneer when it comes to fast charging and will be taking the fast-charging game to new heights with the OnePlus 10R 5G. The phone will come with a massive 150W SuperVOOC charge support, charging up the phone literally in minutes. OnePlus has also partnered with MediaTek to bring a special variant of the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MA processor on the OnePlus 10R 5G in India. Providing processor muscle to the OnePlus 10R power will be the exclusive MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor. Along with the prowess of the Dimensity 8100-Max, the phone will also bring OnePlus’ famous HyperBoost Gaming Engine which will take the gaming experience on the phone up by several notches. Finally, OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 10R 5G will sport a 120Hz Fluid display with adaptive frame rate, ensuring a smooth viewing experience.

OnePlus will not be showcasing just one phone at the “More Power to You” event. The brand will be launching two. Along with the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus will also be releasing the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which will redefine what most people expect from a basic, mid-segment smartphone. The phone will come with a stunning, classy design, featuring a dual tone back, with the top and the portion below it will come with subtly different textures. The colour blue has been synonymous with the OnePlus Nord series and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will come in a Blue Tide colour option, reminding you of the calm ocean sunset. The phone also boasts a camera arrangement that not only looks remarkable on that classy back, but also has some serious photography muscle. The phone comes with a 64 megapixel AI triple camera setup that promises super images and videos.

As this is a device from OnePlus, fast charging is pretty much a given – it is what the world expects to see. And the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G phone does not disappoint. As revealed by OnePlus, the smartphone will come with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging which will be able to charge its massive 5,000 mAH battery from zero to 50 percent in merely 30 minutes. This means not only will your OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G see you through hours and hours of intense gaming sessions with ease but will also get charged in minutes for more rounds when it runs out of juice. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with a tall, 6.59-inch energy saving display with 120 Hz refresh rate. This means the phone will not only be smooth and fast but also save battery. The best of both worlds.

The third product that OnePlus will be launching at the event is not going to be a smartphone but a pair of TWS. OnePlus will be extending its Nord category to hearbles. The Nord ethos that has become immensely popular for being power-driven yet affordable will now come to earbuds as well. “More Power to You” will mark the debut of the OnePlus Nord Buds.

In best OnePlus Nord tradition, the OnePlus Nord Buds will come with several features that we often only see in premium pairs of TWS, and yet will have an affordable price tag. The buds will feature large 12.4 mm dynamic bass drivers which means bass will be front and centre of the Nord Buds, delivering boombastic yet crystal clear output. The TWS will come with fast charging support with just 10 minutes of charge delivering a massive five hours of audio time. They will also come with an IP55 rating, making them water and sweat resistant and the perfect partner for workout sessions. And should you need to call someone, AI noise cancelling ensures that the calling experience is top notch, with both of you being able to hear each other with no interruptions.

More details about all three products will be revealed at the “More Power to You” event on April 28, 2022, 7PM IST. And of course, as this is a OnePlus event, everyone is invited. You too can be a part of this iconic product launch and follow it live online. Watching this event live is as easy as tuning into OnePlus’ YouTube Channel or clicking on this link. It promises to be one of the most exciting events of the year, so go ahead, follow it live. It could be an empowering experience.