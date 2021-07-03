OnePlus integrating OxygenOS codebase with ColorOS: What it means for users

OnePlus says that OxygenOS will now be built on a more stable and stronger platform (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus is working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS. The company has revealed the future of the OS on its official forum. OnePlus and Oppo both share the same parent company; BBK Electronics Corporation. OnePlus has already announced deeper integration with Oppo, though it will remain an independent brand.

The company added that the transition will not be noticeable by users and will take place “behind the scenes.” Users should keep in mind that OnePlus is NOT merging OxygenOS and ColorOS. Only the codebase is being integrated.

OnePlus says that OxygenOS will now be built on a more stable and stronger platform and this will apply to new devices in the future. Certain existing devices will get the OS via an OTA update along with Android 12. The company has also announced an improved software maintenance schedule for the lifecycle of its smartphones.

OnePlus had created OxygenOS six years ago replacing its predecessor CyanogenMod. The operating system has been the go to choice for OnePlus smartphones ever since. The software features a clean and easy to use interface and combines the best elements of stock Android, while also offering customisation and more advanced features.

The company says that OnePlus 8 series and newer devices will get three major Android updates and four years of security updates. The original Nord and this year’s Nord/Nord CE range will receive two major Android updates and three years of security updates. The company has also stated that all Nord smartphones Starting from N10 and N100 will receive one major Android update and 3 years of security updates.