OnePlus hints at launching new ‘affordable’ smartphone in India soon

Numerous rumours have suggested the OnePlus Z is scheduled to launch in July 2020. (Image credit: Max J) Numerous rumours have suggested the OnePlus Z is scheduled to launch in July 2020. (Image credit: Max J)

OnePlus will reportedly launch a cheaper smartphone in India in the coming months. The phone – known as the OnePlus Z – has been widely rumoured to launch in July 2020. OnePlus Z will rival Apple’s iPhone SE and Samsung’s Galaxy A51.

In an interview with Fast Company, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company wants to make affordable smartphones once again. Lau didn’t mention the name of the device, but he did say that a cheaper phone is coming to India first, followed by the US and European markets.

OnePlus, which made its mark in the crowded handset market with “affordable flagships”, is slowing diverting from its core audience. This has led to a backlash from ardent fans and critics.

While OnePlus continues to make high-end smartphones, the launch of the OnePlus Z will help the company position the device in the premium mid-range segment. This is the same segment where Apple and Samsung want to dominate, especially in India.

Lau has assured that the upcoming affordable smartphone would be up to OnePlus’ standards. The device is rumoured to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek’s 5G-ready Dimensity 1000 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128/256GB, three cameras on the rear, and a 4000mAh battery.

OnePlus’ last big-ticket mid-range phone was the OnePlus X. The phone was released in 2015 and was priced at $250. Unfortunately, the device wasn’t a huge hit and the company had to discontinue the phone in a few months after the launch.

The OnePlus Z will be crucial for OnePlus’ future. In fact, a lot is riding on the success of OnePlus Z. In a way, OnePlus Z will drive OnePlus’ future strategy in India, where the competition has become extremely tough after the acceptance of more expensive phones from Apple and Samsung.

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus 8 series, which starts at Rs 41,999. The company is also expected to launch its first truly wireless headphones in the coming days. Last year, the Shenzhen, China-based company debuted its OnePlus TV in the market.

