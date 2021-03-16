OnePlus-Hasselblad: Mobile cameras will never be the same again, here’s why

Neil Armstrong was the first man to ever walk on the moon and we believe this because it is backed by proof. And while the first man on the moon is celebrated vigorously, the camera that witnessed and captured it all often takes a backseat, the Hasselblad. It is massive being a part something as historic as man’s first landing on the moon but to be the device that was able to capture the moment and bring back evidence of the event actually happening? That is as legendary as it gets.

The year was 1962 and people at NASA were testing and trying different cameras that would be able to shoulder the massive responsibility of capturing extra terrestrial data but all in vain. It was then that Walter Schirra, a photography enthusiast who himself owned a Hasselblad 500 and who was himself soon to be an astronaut suggested that the organisation gave Hasselblad a try.

A specially designed variant of the camera was taken on the Mercury 8 (MA-) in October 1962 that delivered high quality images across six orbits of the Earth. This was the first of many associations between NASA and Hasselblad. So amazing were the results that NASA started using the Hasselblad cameras on a regular basis. They did require some modification but they were ‘the’ cameras for space. In 1965, NASA requested for a motor-driven camera, the first of its kind and Hasselblad delivered it in the shape of 500 EL.

In the same year, the first space walk was captured using a Hasselblad camera and one of the most famous images of space ever was captured: astronaut Edward H White floating in space with the Earth behind, and a Hasselblad in the frame as well. The Hasselblad became a household name as the images taken of the space by astronauts started making it to newspapers and magazines.

On July 20, 1969, the name Hasselblad got etched in human history forever as it captured man’s first steps on the moon. When the Apollo 11 mission landed on the moon and Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the moon, something silver strapped to his chest made this journey with him. It was a Hasselblad Data Camera. There was another camera on the space module which recorded the first steps of humankind on the moon and there is no prize for guessing which camera was it. The Hasselblad.

The mission was difficult but so was recording it. Especially in an environment where conditions varied from 120° C in the sun and minus 65°C in the shade. The lack of gravity and lighting conditions did not help the cause either. But just like the men on the mission, Hasselblad pulled through and captured history in making by delivering great photographs. The camera proved its mettle and it’s no surprise that they have become such an integral part of space photography. There are twelve Hasselblad cameras on the surface of the moon still.

Capturing mankind’s first step on the moon and brilliant space photography might have made it famous but Hasselblad has proven to be just as acclaimed in the terrestrial settings. The Swedish brand has become synonymous with cameras that not only deliver high quality results but are also incredibly resilient which is why it is the preferred choice of many celebrated photographers.

