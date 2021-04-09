OnePlus gets into gaming mode with the OnePlus 9R, and Dominate 2.0

It is that time of the year when OnePlus redefines expectations of smartphone users with its new series of smartphones. It has done so again this time, and in an entirely new manner. Yes, the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 adhered to the OnePlus formula of bringing top of the line specs to consumers at surprising prices (along with some Hasselblad camera magic), but this year there is a new addition to the regular OnePlus family, and it has it eyes squarely on gaming – the OnePlus 9R 5G.

The OnePlus 9R 5G has been designed keeping gamers, both casual and harcore, in mind. And also brings the legendary smooth OnePlus experience at a more accessible price point. The phone comes with a 6.55 inch, full HD+ 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display that not only enables smoother scrolling but is also perfect for high-speed gameplay. It also has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and gamers can actually use five fingers at one time for an even more intense gaming performance.

Ensuring that the OnePlus 9R can handle any game that you throw at it is the task of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is 12.6 per cent faster than its predecessor, making the OnePlus 9R a gaming beast. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage as well as 12 GB RAM and 256 GB variants. The phone uses UFS 3.1 flash storage, which is three times faster than UFS 3.0, ten times faster than a microSD card, and is even faster than a PC-based SATA SSD running at 540 MB/s. An X-axis linear motor simulates different

styles of in-game vibrations, and then there are dual stereo speakers and Dolby Audio that add a whole new audio dimension to your game.

It is not just about hardware. The Pro Gaming Mode ensures that gaming on the device is distraction-free, limiting apps running in the background and blocking calls and notifications, so that all the device’s resources and the user’s attention can be focused on gaming. What’s more, the OnePlus 9R does all this without losing its cool. Literally. Thanks to 14 temperature sensors constantly monitoring the temperature of the device, and a multi-layer cooling system, featuring a graphite and copper lined vapor chamber, the OnePlus 9R stays at a comfortable temperature, no matter how intense the gaming on it.

It might be focused on gaming, but the OnePlus 9R is also a OnePlus device. It runs on the ultra smooth, clutter-free Oxygen OS on top of Android 11, and comes with a large 4500 mAh battery that can get charged in well under an hour, thanks to OnePlus’ iconic Warp Charge and a 65W charger (yes, there is one in the box). Round that off with a superb quad camera arrangement on the back, spearheaded by a 48 megapixel sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 16 megapixel ultrawide, a 5 megapixel macro sensor, and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor; a very good 16 megapixel selfie camera; and a very eye catching design, and the OnePlus 9R becomes that rare phone that can rock both gaming and regular phone usage. All at a surprisingly affordable starting price of Rs 39,999.

There’s more on the OnePlus gaming agenda. The brand will also host and power Dominate 2.0, the second edition of its extremel;y popular mobile gaming tournament, giving its Indian community a unique opportunity to participate in a massive gaming event. Dominate 2.0 will feature top Indian cricketers like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal, as well as professional gamers like Techno Gamerz, Payal Gaming, Mortal, and Mythpat, all of who will captain teams in the tournament. The teams will battle it out in a series of Call of Duty exhibition matches.

Not surprisingly, excitement over the tournament is already at a fever pitch. “At OnePlus, we have continuously worked towards curating unique and innovative experiencers for our community, ” says Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India. “Last year’s Domin8 tournament saw tremendous response from our community, and we wanted to bring the fun experience of engaging with gamers and cricketers to our users once again. I hope that our community will wholeheartedly take part in Dominate 2.0 and have a fun time.”

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is returning to the event for a second time and is thrilled. “I am excited to be part of this project for the second time. I am looking forward to some great gaming sessions with my fellow contenders and having a memorable experience,” he says. Smriti Mandhana, the Indian cricketer who won the Domin8 2020 edition, is another who is looking forward to Dominate 2.0, and also to gaming on the OnePlus 9R. “Being part of the first edition of Dominate, I had a wonderful time gaming alongside the best gamers in the country. I look forward to experiencing gaming on the brand-new OnePlus 9R 5G and exploring what it has to offer,” she says.

The action gets underway on April 15 and all those who want to follow the tournament can do so on OnePlus India’s official YouTube channel from 3:00 PM IST.

It’s time for mobile gamers in India to say “game on.” OnePlus just got into gaming mode.