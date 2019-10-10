OnePlus eyes European domination with OnePlus 7T Pro, special McLaren edition model

OnePlus is looking to give tough competition to Apple and Samsung in Europe with a new flagship that offers improved camera experience and a faster chipset. The new OnePlus 7T Pro, unveiled at a high-profile event in London, has a 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and a triple-camera array on the back.

OnePlus 7T Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB will cost Rs 53,999, while the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition with 12GB and 256GB will cost Rs 58,999. Both phones will be on sale on October 11 on Amazon India and OnePlus’ India website. In UK, the OnePlus 7T Pro starts at 699 pounds, while the McLaren Edition will cost 799 pounds.

Perhaps what makes OnePlus smartphones popular — at least in India and other parts of the world –is that they offer many of the advanced specifications and camera features at a lower cost than models from rivals Apple and Samsung.

‘OnePlus 7T Pro offers 90Hz display, faster processor’

The top-end smartphone offers a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate panel, which makes everything buttery-smooth – from scrolling through your Twitter timeline, to system animation or playing fast racing games.

The OnePlus 7T Pro also provides a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 48MP Sony sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) for great shots. The second and third cameras have a 16MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. The phone has a new NightScape mode as well as a dedicated Macro mode, which is designed to improve shots that are taken from as little as 2.5 centimetres from the subject. It also has a 16MP motorised pop-up camera on the front.

The handset ships with OxygenOS which is based on Android 10. The phone also comes equipped with a 4085mAh battery and has support for Wrap Charge 30T, which is 23 per cent faster than the last generation charging technology.

‘OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition to be a showcase device’

The Chinese brand also launched a McLaren edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is a special model made as part of its partnership with British carmaker McLaren. The phone has a slightly tweaked design, improved specifications and a higher price tag of Euros 810.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition looks slightly different, with an orange racing stripe that tucks under the bottom of the phone and the McLaren logo on the back of the phone. The phone has 12GB RAM and is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

‘Europe next big market for OnePlus’

Europe continues to be a lucrative smartphone market, especially for Chinese handset makers. There is a growing demand for premium smartphones in the continent, which is why brands like OnePlus are turning their attention to make Europe their next big market. But the challenge for OnePlus and other Chinese smartphone makers to break Apple and Samsung’s duopoly.

“OnePlus usually launches two flagships per year, and for 2019, it’s the first half OnePlus 7 series, and the OnePlus 7T series in the second half. This is in line with recent product strategy from OnePlus,” said Mo Jia, an analyst with research firm Canalys. “By refreshing its flagship device, OnePlus aims to excite its consumers, and advance its sales,” he said.

“OnePlus tries to introduce innovative technologies as the 90Hz display on its flagship, with a competitive price to compete over the premium market and getting ranged by more and more channels in Europe, the brand is growing fast,” Jia added.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is the brand’s most-widely available smartphone in Europe. The phone is coming to 28 Europen countries, including the UK, Germany, Spain, Sweden, France, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. The flagship Android device will also launch in India, Hong Kong, and Mainland China

According to Canalys, OnePlus currently takes the fourth position in Europe in both over $400 and above $600 segments. However, it has only around 2.2 per cent to 2.5 per cent share. While the brand is popular in Nordic countries, OnePlus has yet to show its brand power against Samsung, Apple or Huawei in Western Europe. For example, OnePlus has a 9.5 per cent market share in Denmark and 28.4 per cent in Finland (second after Samsung) in above US $600 range in Q2 2019.

Interestingly, the United Kingdom has been OnePlus’ largest market in Europe, where it has a 4.5 per cent market share in over $600 segment, which is close to Huawei’s 5.9 per cent. However, OnePlus is far behind Apple and Samsung, which have a 50 per cent and 38.3 per cent market share, respectively.

“With Huawei on Entity List, European channel players need another premium device to balance Apple and Samsung’s duopoly, and it will help OnePlus to penetrate into more channels to strive for further growth. However, lack of device for the masses as it failed with the OnePlus X, OnePlus will still remain as a niche player. As remaining profitable is better than selling in a large volume, but losing money at last,” Jia said.

Disclaimer: The author is in London at the invite of OnePlus India