OnePlus to offer 2 years of software updates on all phones, 3 years of security patches

OnePlus today unveiled the official schedule for software updates, and has announced that its phones will now be eligible for an extra year of Android security updates, in addition to the two-year upgrade cycle that is present for all phones. What this means is that the OnePlus 3 and 3T which were launched back in 2016 and were nearing their two-year update cycle end, will get another year of Android security patch update.

OnePlus originally promised to roll-out Android updates for a period of two years after the release of the phone. However, with the new schedule adds an additional year of bi-monthly security updates. The list includes OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 6. Additionally, the release dates of all the T variants would be considered when rolling out the security updates. This schedule will also be globally applicable to all future smartphones that OnePlus ends up launching.

OnePlus has officially said that the OnePlus 3, 3T will keep getting regular OTA (over-the-air) updates until November 2018. This adds up a few extra months of official Android OTA updates. After November, both these devices will be getting an additional year of bi-monthly security patch updates via OTA.

OnePlus in their official forum posted that they will be publishing the last Open Beta build for 3 and 3T later this week after which the program will be closed. The final build will come out in July, when all of the beta testers will be able to migrate back to the stable version of OxygenOS.

In other news, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau at Mobile World Congress Shanghai took the stage to confirm that OnePlus plans on releasing a 5G-compatible phone next year. He also said that the company is still in talks with US telecom operators to bring OnePlus devices to the US.

