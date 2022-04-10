OnePlus developing a foldable phone, could be rebranded Oppo Find N

OnePlus is reportedly developing a foldable phone which will be a rebadged Oppo Find N, according to Pricebaba, who quotes OnePlus leaker Yogesh Brar on the development. OnePlus is owned by Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics, which also owns Oppo, Vivo, Realme and iQOO.

Oppo launched the Find N at its annual technology event with a 7.1-inch inner display (when open) and a 5.49-inch outer display. Its ‘Flexion’ hinge allows the device to stand freely when unfolded at any angle between 50 to 120 degrees.

The Oppo Find N is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 12GB of RAM and comes with 512GB of internal storage. It is available in three colour variants: white, black and purple.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is housed in the power button and it rocks a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W ‘SUPERVOOC Flash Charge’. According to Opp, this means that the phone has been optimised to charge 55 per cent in 30 minutes and 100 per cent in 70 minutes.

The Oppo Find N has a triple-camera setup on one side that includes a 50MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 13MP sensor with a telephoto lens. Selfie cameras are present on both the inner and outer display. The phone has a time-lapse mode with three templates: light trails, night sky, and sun and clouds.

Vivo, another BBK Electronics-owned brand is set to launch its first foldable phone—the Vivo X Fold—on April 11 in China. If OnePlus also comes out with a foldable phone this year, it would mean that BBK Electronics has three different foldable phones out under three different brands.

The Vivo Fold X will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with memory options of up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is rumoured to come with an AMOLED foldable screen with a 2k+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The phone could come with a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, an 8MP periscope lens with 5X zoom and a 12 MP portrait lens. The Vivo X Fold will pack a 4,600 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.