OnePlus demos its first 5G smartphone prototype at MWC 2019

OnePlus has showcased its first 5G smartphone prototype at MWC 2019 being held in Barcelona. The new device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and is currently being showcased at the Qualcomm Technologies 5G demo station sealed within a protective case.

The device is a prototype and does not look like the final product so the company has hidden most of it. Along with the Snapdragon 855 processor the device will sport Qualcomm’s X50 modem to enable 5G connectivity.

One of the devices being showcased has a live feed to display messages left by OnePlus community members on the company’s “Say Hello to 5G” community page. The page went live on February 22.

The company at the booth also showcased a futuristic setting of 5G cloud gaming where players would only need a smartphone and a gamepad to play extremely resource hungry games. The device will also make use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon elite gaming features and optimizations, which according to it will help players experience high definition and low latency cloud gaming.

The company has already partnered with various telecom operators like EE in the UK to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to launch a 5G smartphone in the country.

“5G is a game changer. It can change everything from gaming to communication, to health and beyond. More than that, it can perform several, or all, of these at the same time. One great example of how 5G will change the world is gaming. 5G’s dramatic improvement in speed, latency, and network capacity can truly fulfil the promise of cloud gaming. Combined with powerful OnePlus devices, people can play advanced games anywhere they are, provided they are on a 5G connection,” said Pete Lau.